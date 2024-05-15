Realme 12 Pro 5G: Affordable 5G Smartphone with Impressive Features and Stylish Design

Explore the Realme 12 Pro 5G with its impressive features, sleek design, and competitive pricing starting at Rs. 25,999.

Realme continues to make significant strides in the smartphone market with the introduction of the Realme 12 Pro 5G, a device that promises a blend of style, performance, and affordability. This article delves into the key features, design elements, and pricing of this latest offering from Realme, providing a detailed overview for potential buyers.

Key Features

The Realme 12 Pro 5G is packed with impressive specifications that cater to a wide range of users. Here are some of the standout features:

Camera System: The smartphone boasts a robust camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 32-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. This configuration ensures excellent photo quality in various lighting conditions. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor capable of shooting detailed selfies and 1080p videos at 30fps​​. Display: It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The display supports HDR10+, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming​. Performance: Under the hood, the Realme 12 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for everyday tasks and gaming​​. Battery and Charging: The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging. This allows for quick top-ups, ensuring the phone remains operational throughout the day with minimal downtime​​. Software: Running on Android 14 with Realme UI 4.0, the Realme 12 Pro 5G offers a clean and intuitive user interface with various customization options and features tailored for a seamless user experience​​.

Design and Build

The Realme 12 Pro 5G features a sleek and modern design with a vegan leather finish on the back, giving it a premium look and feel. The phone is available in two distinctive colors: Twilight Purple and Woodland Green. The build quality is solid, with a well-balanced weight distribution making it comfortable to hold. The power button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor, introduces the innovative “First Dynamic Button,” allowing users to toggle between multiple functions like DND mode, camera, flashlight, and more with a single press​​.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 12 Pro 5G is positioned as a mid-range smartphone, with a starting price of Rs. 25,999 in India. Given its feature set and design, it offers significant value for money, competing well with other devices in the same price bracket like the Poco X6 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The phone is available in different RAM and storage configurations, ensuring there is a variant to suit different user needs.