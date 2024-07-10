5 Best Gaming Phones Under ₹30,000 in India: Nothing Phone 2a, OnePlus Nord 3 5G Poco F6 and more

Prominent brands like Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor are disrupting the gaming smartphone market by offering high-performance devices for under Rs. 30,000. These phones pack impressive specs, cameras, processors, and designs, challenging the traditional notion that premium gaming requires a hefty price tag. Let’s delve into the top contenders in this category:

1. Nothing Phone (2a): Balancing Style and Substance

The Nothing Phone (2a) is a recent entrant in this segment, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, which rivals the Snapdragon 782G. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. While not exclusively a gaming phone, it strikes a balance between affordability, unique aesthetics, and overall user experience.

2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Flagship Performance on a Budget

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, delivering flagship-level performance without the flagship price. It sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The HyperBoost gaming engine further enhances the gaming experience by optimizing resource allocation.

3. Realme 12 Pro 5G: Immersive Visuals and Powerful Performance

The Realme 12 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels. Under the hood, it houses the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and an Adreno 732 GPU, ensuring smooth gameplay. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, it features a versatile camera system and a 5500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

4. Poco F6: Vibrant Display and Gaming-Centric Features

The Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support. It is driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and an Adreno 735 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Corning Gorilla Victus protection and polycarbonate back add to its durability.

5. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Sleek Design and Efficient Performance

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G stands out with its sleek design, powerful performance, and IP52 rating for added durability. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset, built on a 4nm process for energy efficiency and improved battery life. The octa-core processor, with a clock speed of up to 2.8 GHz, ensures seamless multitasking.

In Conclusion

The mid-range smartphone market in India is witnessing a revolution with the emergence of powerful gaming phones under Rs. 30,000. These devices offer exceptional performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting batteries, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious gamers.