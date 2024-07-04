7 Best Smartphones with Best Battery Life Under Rs 20,000 in India

Looking for an affordable smartphone that won’t leave you stranded without power? This article highlights some of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India, known for their robust battery life. Our selection is based on the comprehensive PCMark battery test results, ensuring each model delivers on its promise of longevity.

Exceptional Battery Performers

Realme 12

The Realme 12 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that consistently provides over 19 hours of usage as per the PCMark test. The device supports fast charging, refilling the battery from 20% to 100% in approximately 65-70 minutes using its 45W charger. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, with prices starting at Rs 16,999.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro offers a powerful 5,000mAh battery, scoring 16 hours and 24 minutes in the PCMark test. This model can be fully charged in just 45 minutes with its 67W adapter. The device is priced from Rs 19,999 and features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

Realme P1

The Realme P1’s 5,000mAh battery ensures it can endure a full day’s use, having lasted 16 hours and 20 minutes in the test. It includes a 45W charger that powers it from 20% to 100% in around 50 minutes. Prices start at Rs 15,999.

Tecno POVA 6 Pro

With a larger 6,000mAh battery, the Tecno POVA 6 Pro is suitable for users with extensive mobile demands, offering nearly 16 hours of battery life. It supports 70W fast charging, which fully charges the battery in about an hour. This model is available for Rs 19,999.

Lava Blaze Curve

Featuring a similarly sized 5,000mAh battery, the Lava Blaze Curve lasted almost 16 hours and 39 minutes in the battery benchmark test. The phone includes a 33W charger that can fully charge it in about an hour. It’s priced between Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 and boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

iQOO Z9

The iQOO Z9’s 5,000mAh battery provides around 15 hours and 40 minutes of usage, according to PCMark results. It includes a 44W charger that can recharge the battery in roughly 67 minutes. The device is priced at Rs 19,999.

Vivo T3 5G

Lastly, the Vivo T3 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that lasts over 15 hours on a single charge and supports 44W fast charging. Available for Rs 19,999, it features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Each phone offers significant battery life and excellent performance, making them ideal choices for users needing a reliable device that won’t break the bank. For more detailed insights, check out our individual reviews linked in each section.