inDrive Empowers Women Drivers in India with EV Fleet

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services company, has joined forces with Evera Cabs, an all-electric taxi service in India, to introduce a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) exclusively for women drivers. This collaboration is part of inDrive’s DrivingNaari program, an initiative aimed at empowering women by offering them equal opportunities to pursue careers as professional drivers.

Driving Opportunities for Women

Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead at inDrive, emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering underprivileged women through the DrivingNaari program. “The program is designed to equip women with the necessary skills and resources to become professional drivers, providing them with dignified and financially rewarding livelihoods,” Anand explained. The partnership with Evera Cabs will enable inDrive to offer co-branded services to each participant, further enhancing their career prospects.

The collaboration with Evera Cabs is a significant step in inDrive’s expansion plans, particularly in increasing its EV fleet in India. Participants in the DrivingNaari program receive a car financed by inDrive and enjoy commission-free rides on the inDrive platform. The association with Evera Cabs aims to instill confidence and independence in the women drivers, empowering them to take charge of their lives.

A Collaborative Effort for Women’s Empowerment

Nimish Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Evera, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential to empower women. “We are excited to collaborate with inDrive and support women’s empowerment through this initiative,” Trivedi stated. By providing co-branded services to the DrivingNaari program participants, Evera is helping them achieve sustainable income and gain control over their careers.

Breaking Barriers and Promoting Equality

The partnership between inDrive and Evera Cabs represents a significant effort to break down barriers and create more opportunities for women in the workforce. It also contributes to promoting gender equality in the transportation industry, a sector traditionally dominated by men. Both companies are optimistic about the positive outcomes of this collaboration and anticipate expanding its reach and impact in the future.