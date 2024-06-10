A Closer Look at Apple’s Latest iPad Pro: Features and Missing Elements

Apple has recently introduced the latest iteration of its iPad Pro, featuring significant enhancements and a sleeker design. While the update presents notable advancements, it leaves users wondering about the full potential of the device, especially regarding software capabilities that could match its powerful hardware.

Unveiling the New iPad Pro

The 2024 iPad Pro models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch versions, have transitioned to the M4 chip, marking a leap in processing power with a 50% improvement in CPU performance compared to the previous M2 chip. This upgrade is complemented by a new OLED display technology, called Ultra Retina XDR, which provides enhanced brightness and sharper contrasts. The design is remarkably thinner, making it the slimmest device Apple has ever created, with the larger model measuring just 5.1mm in thickness.

Enhanced Features and Accessories

Camera upgrades include a 12MP rear camera with improved HDR capabilities and an adaptive flash for better document scanning. The front camera has also been relocated to the longer edge of the device, optimizing video calls. Connectivity options are robust, featuring USB-C that supports Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, alongside Wi-Fi 6E and 5G capabilities through eSIM technology.

The Apple Pencil Pro and a redesigned Magic Keyboard have been introduced alongside the new iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil Pro now includes a new sensor that detects squeezing to change tools quickly and a gyroscope for precise control, enhancing the user experience for creative professionals.

The Software Gap

Despite the hardware upgrades, the iPad Pro’s software capabilities still seem to lag behind, not fully exploiting the hardware’s potential. Users and experts suggest that a more robust operating system could unlock more complex computing tasks, transforming the iPad Pro from a powerful tablet into a true laptop replacement.

Market Availability and Pricing

The new iPad Pro models were made available for order starting May 7, 2024, with in-store availability following shortly. Pricing starts at $999 for the 11-inch model and $1,299 for the 13-inch model, reflecting the substantial upgrades in their configuration.