Samsung Responds to Apple’s Controversial 'Crush' iPad Pro 2024 Ad

In response to Apple’s controversial “Crush” ad for the iPad Pro 2024, Samsung has issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to fostering creativity. The ad, which depicted various creative tools being crushed by a hydraulic press to showcase the thinness of the new iPad Pro, sparked significant backlash from the creative community and led to Apple’s public apology and the ad’s subsequent removal from their planned TV campaign​.

Apple’s ‘Crush’ Ad Controversy

The “Crush” advertisement, unveiled during Apple’s “Let Loose” event, aimed to emphasize the iPad Pro’s capabilities by metaphorically demonstrating that all creative tasks traditionally performed with physical tools could now be handled by the iPad. The ad featured musical instruments, cameras, sculptures, and other creative items being destroyed by a hydraulic press, revealing the iPad Pro underneath​.

However, the ad was perceived as tone-deaf, especially in an era where there is growing concern about the role of technology in the creative industries. Prominent figures from the creative community, including actors and producers, criticized the ad for implying that technology could replace the nuanced and tangible aspects of creative work.

Apple’s Apology and Ad Retraction

Following the intense backlash, Apple issued a public apology, acknowledging that they had “missed the mark” with the ad. Tor Myhren, Apple’s Vice President of Marketing Communications, stated, “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry”​​.

Apple also decided to cancel the TV campaign for the ad, although it remains available on platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter)​​.

Samsung’s Response

In light of the controversy, Samsung responded with a campaign of their own, emphasizing their support for creativity without destruction. Samsung’s statement highlighted their philosophy of enhancing creative expression through technology, rather than replacing or devaluing traditional creative methods. They reiterated their commitment to providing tools that empower users to blend digital and traditional creative processes seamlessly.

Samsung’s campaign features various creatives, including musicians, artists, and filmmakers, showcasing how they use Samsung devices to complement their work rather than replace traditional tools. The message is clear: Samsung respects and values the integrity of the creative process and aims to enhance it with their technology, not overshadow it​​.

The controversy surrounding Apple’s “Crush” ad underscores the delicate balance technology companies must maintain when marketing products to creative professionals. While Apple’s intention was to highlight the capabilities of the new iPad Pro, the execution was seen as dismissive of the traditional creative process. Samsung’s response serves as a reminder that technology should aim to augment and support creativity, not replace it.

As the tech industry continues to evolve, companies will need to remain sensitive to the concerns of their diverse user bases, ensuring that their marketing strategies align with the values and expectations of their audiences.