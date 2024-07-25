Adobe Empowers Designers with New AI-Powered Firefly Tools in Illustrator and Photoshop

Adobe unveils AI-powered Firefly tools for Illustrator and Photoshop, enhancing creative workflows with features like Generative Shape Fill and text-to-pattern generation.

Adobe has announced a suite of innovative, AI-powered tools for Illustrator and Photoshop, designed to enhance the creative workflows of designers and illustrators. These new features, powered by Firefly, Adobe’s generative AI model, are seamlessly integrated into the existing software, making them easily accessible and intuitive to use.

Key Innovations in Illustrator

Generative Shape Fill (beta):

Enhanced Text to Pattern (beta): This feature accelerates pattern creation by enabling designers to generate custom vector patterns using text prompts, fostering faster ideation and scaling.

This feature accelerates pattern creation by enabling designers to generate custom vector patterns using text prompts, fostering faster ideation and scaling. Style Reference: This tool facilitates the rapid editing and scaling of vector graphics, allowing designers to seamlessly adapt subjects, scenes, and icons to their unique style.

Key Enhancements in Photoshop

Generate Image:

This feature helps designers overcome the blank page by jumpstarting ideation and creation within Photoshop, offering new levels of creative control powered by the Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model. Enhance Detail in Generative Fill: This enhancement ensures that even large-format images maintain exceptional sharpness and detail, catering to the demands of high-resolution output.

Additional Updates and Availability

The latest Firefly Vector Model (beta) is now available in Illustrator, powering Generative Shape Fill (beta), Text to Pattern (beta), and Style Reference. Additionally, Illustrator now offers other innovative features like Mockup (beta), Dimension Tool, Retype, Enhanced Pan and Zoom, and Contextual Taskbar.

Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing creatives with the most innovative tools to maximize productivity and accelerate workflows.

By integrating these AI-powered tools directly into their flagship software, Adobe is empowering designers and illustrators to bring their creative visions to life more easily and efficiently, transforming the landscape of digital design and illustration.