BenQ Launches Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series with Advanced Collaboration Features

BenQ India, a pioneer in display solutions, introduces the BenQ Board RE04 Series, a next-generation interactive flat panel (IFP) featuring Google EDLA certification. This integration of Google Mobile Services (GMS) sets a new benchmark for collaborative technology in India.

Key Features of the BenQ Board RE04 Series

Google EDLA Certified: Seamlessly integrates with Google Drive, Maps, Meet, YouTube, and Google Workspace apps.

4K UHD Resolution: Delivers stunning visuals and an immersive experience.

Advanced Touch Technology: Enables precise and intuitive interaction.

Multiple Sizes: Available in 65″, 75″, and 86″ models.

Made in India: Two models, RE04 and RE04N, are manufactured in India, supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Empowering Education in Ladakh with HIAL Partnership

BenQ India is partnering with the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) to provide Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series IFPs and projectors to HIAL’s new campus. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and provide students in the Himalayan region with access to cutting-edge educational tools.

Enhancing Collaboration with Powerful Tools

EZWrite 6: Innovative whiteboarding software for engaging presentations and interactive lessons.

InstaShare 2: Wireless screen sharing solution for seamless collaboration.

BenQ Account Management System (AMS) and BenQ Device Management Solution (DMS): Simplify user and device management with efficient remote control.

Health-Focused Features

Germ-Resistant Screen Coating: Promotes hygiene in shared spaces.

Flicker-Free Technology: Reduces eye strain for comfortable viewing.

Availability

The Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series will be available from August 2024 through licensed BenQ distributors.