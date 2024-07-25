MediaTek and JioThings Partner to Transform the 2-Wheeler Industry with 4G Smart Technology

MediaTek and JioThings collaborate to revolutionize the 2-wheeler industry with 4G smart technology, enhancing rider experience and accelerating innovation in the EV market.

MediaTek, a global leader in semiconductor technology, and JioThings Limited, a provider of cutting-edge IoT solutions, have joined forces to launch a “Made in India” Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module tailored for the 2-wheeler market. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) landscape and strengthen both companies’ presence in the global two-wheeler segment.

A Powerful Collaboration for Enhanced Rider Experience

This strategic partnership combines MediaTek’s advanced chipset technology with JioThings’ innovative digital solutions. The resulting Android-based smart digital cluster, powered by AvniOS (an AOSP-based operating system), offers original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a unique competitive edge. The solution supports seamless performance and up to Full HD+ resolution touchscreen displays, providing riders with a state-of-the-art user experience.

The smart digital cluster enables real-time data analytics, customizable interfaces, and voice recognition for effortless control. It also seamlessly integrates with vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure, and smart battery management systems optimized for EVs. Riders will gain access to the “Jio Automotive App Suite,” which includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR, and other unique features.

Streamlining Development and Accelerating Innovation

This collaboration not only enhances the rider experience but also significantly reduces the time to market for OEMs in developing and integrating innovative solutions. By leveraging MediaTek’s expertise in chipsets and Jio’s history of product innovation, the partnership provides a turnkey offering for both Indian and global markets.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Electric Two-Wheelers

With the Indian 2W EV market projected to reach a substantial value by the end of 2025, this collaboration between Jio Things and MediaTek is well-positioned to address the rising demand for electronic vehicles in the automotive industry. It marks a significant milestone for both companies, strengthening their presence in the 2-wheeler space and driving innovation in the global market.