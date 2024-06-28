AI-Enhanced Smartphones Boosting Productivity

Explore four flagship AI smartphones designed to enhance productivity and multitasking, featuring powerful processors, robust battery life, and advanced camera capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming the way we multitask on smartphones, enhancing efficiency and productivity. These devices, equipped with smart features, are designed to improve multitasking and enhance the overall user experience.

Here are four flagship AI smartphones that offer notable productivity features:

Realme GT 6: INR 35,999

*Offer prices may vary on different selling platforms

The Realme GT 6 5G combines a powerful processor and advanced camera functionality. It features Realme NextAI, offering AI Night Vision mode, Air Gestures, and Smart Removal for enhanced camera capabilities and smooth multitasking. The 6.78-inch 6000-nit Ultra Bright Display provides an excellent viewing experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, it delivers robust performance for multitasking and gaming. The 5500mAh battery, supported by a 120W SUPERVOOC charger, ensures day-long usage.

The Realme GT 6’s triple camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 with OIS, a 50MP Telephoto camera, and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera. Additionally, it features a 32MP selfie Sony IMX615 Camera. Available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green, the phone comes in three storage variants: 8GB+256GB priced at INR 35,999, 12GB+256GB at INR 38,999, and 16GB+512GB at INR 39,999. It is available on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: INR 54,999

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offers a sleek design, powerful processor, and AI camera features such as Turbo Fusion Pro, Adaptive Shutter, and Auto Smile Capture. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP primary, 64MP Telephoto, and 50MP Ultrawide angle, along with a 50MP front camera. The 6.7-inch Super 1.5K pOLED Display with 2500 nits brightness ensures vibrant content and smooth animations. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the phone delivers seamless performance. The 4500mAh battery, supported by a 125W TurboPower charger, ensures day-long performance.

Available in Nordic Woods, Peach Fuzz, and Forest Grey, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes in a 12GB+512GB storage variant priced at INR 54,999. It is available on Motorola.in and Flipkart.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI: INR 42,999

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI combines an impressive design, powerful camera, and AI features. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, it offers a seamless user experience. The 6.55″ Quad Curved AMOLED display enhances content viewing. The camera setup includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera in the rear, with a dual 32MP main and ultra-wide selfie camera setup. The AI Group Selfie Mode ensures everyone fits perfectly into the frame. The 4700mAh battery, supported by a 67W charger, offers all-day performance.

Available in Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI comes in 8GB+256GB priced at INR 42,999 and 12GB+512GB at INR 47,999. It is available on Xiaomi.in and Flipkart.

OnePlus 12R: INR 45,999

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED ProXDR Display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 5500mAh battery, supported by 100W SUPERVOOC charging, ensures day-long usage. The AI eraser feature enhances photos by removing unwanted objects. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens in the rear, along with a 16MP selfie camera.

Available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray, the OnePlus 12R comes in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 39,999, 8GB+256GB at INR 42,999, and 16GB+256GB at INR 45,999. It is available on OnePlus.in and Amazon.