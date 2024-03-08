POCO M6 5G: India’s Newest Affordable 5G Offering

POCO India, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, has launched the POCO M6 5G, marking it as the market’s most competitively priced 5G smartphone. Starting March 10, 2024, the device will be available on Flipkart for INR 8,799. This partnership aims to enhance 5G accessibility across India, highlighting the combined efforts of POCO, Airtel, and Flipkart to advance digital inclusion.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date and Price: Available from March 10, 2024, at INR 8,799 on Flipkart.

Available from March 10, 2024, at INR 8,799 on Flipkart. Special Offer: Airtel Prepaid customers receive a one-time 50 GB mobile data bonus; doorstep SIM delivery and instant activation for non-Airtel customers.

Airtel Prepaid customers receive a one-time 50 GB mobile data bonus; doorstep SIM delivery and instant activation for non-Airtel customers. Device Highlights: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, 6.74″ 90Hz display, 50MP AI Dual camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, 6.74″ 90Hz display, 50MP AI Dual camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Memory and Performance: Up to 16GB of RAM (8GB LPDDR4X + 8GB Turbo RAM) and up to 256GB of storage, with a 428K+ AnTuTu score.

POCO India has partnered with Bharti Airtel to introduce the POCO M6 5G, priced at INR 8,799, to make 5G technology more accessible in India. The device, which comes with special offers for Airtel Prepaid customers, aims to bring high-speed 5G connectivity to a wider audience. Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the goal to extend POCO’s technology to more customers, especially young consumers. Amit Tripathi, Director at Airtel India, highlighted the synergy between POCO’s technology and Airtel’s network in making advanced smartphones more accessible. Smrithi Ravichandran from Flipkart noted POCO’s appeal among the youth and Flipkart’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible.

The POCO M6 5G features include a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI Dual camera, and a 5000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. The collaboration aims to make 5G smartphones affordable, with the device’s 4+128GB variant offered at a unique price, along with the added benefits of Airtel’s services.