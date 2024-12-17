Alleged Realme 14 Pro+ Appears on 3C, Realme 14x Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Discover the latest on the Realme 14 Pro+ with 3C certification and Realme 14x chipset details ahead of the official launch. Get ready for advanced features and designs.

In recent developments, the upcoming Realme 14 Pro+ has been spotted on China’s 3C certification site, hinting at its impending launch. Although the listing does not reveal the marketing name, it indicates the inclusion of fast-charging capabilities and enhanced connectivity features.

Realme 14x Chipset Confirmation

Prior to the anticipated launch, Realme has officially confirmed the Realme 14x chipset. This device is set to make its debut on December 18th and promises significant advancements in connectivity and performance.

Speculative Features of Realme 14 Pro+

A noted tipster, DigitalChatStation, recently hinted at the possible specifications of what could be the Realme 14 Pro+. The device is expected to sport a 50MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x zoom capabilities. There are also rumors about a 32MP selfie camera.

Design and Hardware Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro+ is rumored to feature a quad-curved screen, a plastic frame, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. It’s likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, aligning with the company’s earlier confirmations.

Realme 14 Pro Launch Details

The Realme 14 Pro series is expected to launch in India by January, with whispers of a new Realme 14 Pro Lite model possibly making its debut.

Additional Realme 14x Features

Following its chipset announcement, the Realme 14x is confirmed to incorporate the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 5G network support, and a robust 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. This model will be available in black, red, and gold, and is set to offer an IP69 rating for exceptional water and dust resistance. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Realme website, priced under Rs 15,000, making it a competitive offering in its segment.