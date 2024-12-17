Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Date Revealed: Anticipated Launch of Galaxy S25 Series

Anticipate the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, showcasing the new Galaxy S25 series. Get ready for the latest in smartphone innovation.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is expected to set the stage for the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series. Following the pattern of previous launches, the event is projected to occur at the same time and location as last year’s model. Here’s a closer look at the details that have emerged about the upcoming event.

Event Insights and Expectations

According to the insights provided by Alvin on X, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is scheduled for January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT, translating to approximately 11:30 PM IST. The chosen venue for this significant event is in San Jose, California, specifically at the SAP Center, known for hosting last year’s Galaxy S24 launch.

The release in India is anticipated to align closely with the global launch. Pricing for the new models could see an increase, with the Galaxy S25 starting at Rs 84,999, the S25+ at Rs 1,04,999, and the S25 Ultra potentially beginning at Rs 1,34,999.

Product Launch Details

The following products are expected to debut at the event:

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Ultra

In addition to these devices, a teaser for the “Project Moohan” XR headset, based on the Android XR platform, is also anticipated, though its official launch may occur later.

Anticipated Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S25 series is likely to be available in a variety of colors including Midnight Black, Sparkling Green, Sparkling Blue, Moon Night Blue, and Silver Shadow. The S25 Ultra might also be available in exclusive colors like Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Grey.

Regarding the display, the S25 and S25+ are expected to maintain screen sizes similar to their predecessors, while the S25 Ultra could feature a slightly larger display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 and a pixel density of 501ppi. The devices are anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, with the Ultra model sporting up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The camera technology might remain largely the same, with an enhancement to a 50MP ultrawide lens for the Ultra model. Software improvements include the One UI 7 based on Android 15, offering new icons, UI changes, and the integration of an LLM-powered Bixby AI. Other features like battery capacity, design, IP68 rating, and ultrasonic fingerprint reader are expected to follow the standards set by their predecessors.