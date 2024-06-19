Amazon Announces ‘Alexa Smart Home Days’ with Significant Discounts on Smart Home Devices

Amazon has announced the ‘Alexa Smart Home Days’ event, offering up to 70% off on a wide range of Alexa-compatible smart home devices. The sale runs from June 15th to June 21st, 2024, on Amazon.in.

Discounts on Alexa-Compatible Devices

The sale includes discounts on Echo smart speakers with Alexa, various Alexa smart home combos, and over 1200 Alexa-compatible devices from brands like Philips, Dyson, MI, Panasonic, Qubo, Wipro, Atomberg, CP Plus, TP-Link, and Homemate. The selection spans smart lights, plugs, fans, TVs, security cameras, door locks, ACs, water heaters, and air purifiers.

Voice-Controlled Convenience

Customers in India increasingly integrate Alexa into their daily routines, using voice commands in English, Hindi, or Hinglish. Commands like “Alexa, geyser चला दो” (Alexa, turn on the geyser), “Alexa, turn off AC after 15 minutes,” or “Alexa, hall की lights dim कर दो” (Alexa, dim the hall lights) are commonly used to control smart home devices, enhancing convenience.

Special Offers

During ‘Alexa Smart Home Days’, customers can find significant deals on a variety of smart home products. Here are some highlighted offers:

Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Wipro Smart Bulb: 24% off, now ₹5,799

24% off, now ₹5,799 Echo Pop + Wipro Smart Bulb: 39% off, now ₹4,299

39% off, now ₹4,299 Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock + Amazon Smart Plug: 16% off, now ₹6,298

16% off, now ₹6,298 Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) + Wipro Smart Bulb: 16% off, now ₹9,299

16% off, now ₹9,299 Echo Pop + Amazon Smart Plug: 31% off, now ₹4,798

31% off, now ₹4,798 Echo Pop + Homemate Touch Switch: 53% off, now ₹5,097

Additional Deals

Smart Home Security Cameras and Video Doorbells: Up to 60% off from Qubo, CP Plus, Philips, and Wipro

Up to 60% off from Qubo, CP Plus, Philips, and Wipro Smart Fans, IoT Robovacuums, and Smart Kitchen Appliances: Up to 60% off from Atomberg, MI, and Philips

Up to 60% off from Atomberg, MI, and Philips Smart Plugs, Door Locks, and Switches: Up to 70% off from Wipro, Homemate, Qubo, and TP-Link

Up to 70% off from Wipro, Homemate, Qubo, and TP-Link Smart Bulbs, Tube Lights, and Panel Lights: Up to 65% off from Wipro, Philips, and Crompton

Up to 65% off from Wipro, Philips, and Crompton Smart ACs, Refrigerators, and Geysers: Up to 55% off from Panasonic, Samsung, and Bajaj

More Smart Products

Customers can also find:

Smart LED Mirrors, Toilets, and Shower Panels: Up to 50% off

Up to 50% off Smart TVs: Up to 60% off from Sony, MI, and OnePlus

Up to 60% off from Sony, MI, and OnePlus Car Dashcams and GPS Trackers: Up to 50% off

The offers are available from 12:00 AM on June 15th to 11:59 PM on June 21st, 2024.

How to Shop

To explore and purchase the discounted smart home products, visit the following page: Amazon Smart Home Days.