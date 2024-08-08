Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: The Best Tablet Deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Discover the best deals on top tablets like OnePlus Pad Go, Xiaomi Pad 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and more. Upgrade your entertainment and productivity with unbeatable discounts and special offers.

Tablets are an excellent choice for individuals seeking a portable and adaptable device for entertainment and on-the-go usage. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale presents a wide range of tablets at unbeatable prices. Our list encompasses the finest deals from the ongoing sale, catering to both budget-conscious buyers and those seeking high-performance tablets for productivity. Remember to take advantage of the 10 percent instant discount when using an SBI Credit Card. Additionally, explore our comprehensive coverage of the top deals on smartphones, laptops, headphones, TWS earphones, and more.

OnePlus Pad Go

The OnePlus Pad Go stands out as one of the top budget-friendly tablets available. It boasts a captivating and expansive 11.35-inch 2.4K display with 400 nits brightness, offering an immersive visual experience. With Dolby Atmos quad speakers, it delivers exceptional audio quality. Eye-care features such as Low Blue Light certification, intelligent brightness adjustment, DC Dimming, and Bedtime Mode contribute to an enhanced viewing experience. The tablet ensures seamless connectivity through Wi-Fi and cellular data. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and running on Android Oxygen OS 13.2, it is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, facilitating smooth multitasking and ample storage space. Additionally, the tablet comes with a substantial 8,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging for extended usage.

Usual sale price: Rs 19,999 Deal price: Rs 16,499 (including bank discounts)

Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is renowned as one of the most feature-rich tablets available. It houses a powerful Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor with Adreno 650 graphics and Qualcomm AI engine, supported by 6GB PDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. This configuration ensures seamless operation even during demanding tasks. The tablet’s 11-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides an immersive visual experience. With quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos and a long-lasting 8,840mAh battery, the device delivers exceptional sound and extended usage. Furthermore, it includes an 8MP front camera with Focus Frame and a 13MP rear camera.

Usual sale price: Rs 26,999Deal price: Rs 21,999 (including bank discounts)

Lenovo Tab M11

The Lenovo Tab M11 showcases an 11-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 72 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 400 nits brightness. Notably, the tablet is Netflix HD certified, enabling users to enjoy high-definition videos. On the software front, it operates on Android 13 OS and is slated to receive two major OS upgrades. The tablet incorporates quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience. Optics are handled by an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, both capable of 1080p video recording. Additionally, it is IP52 certified for dust and water resistance and features TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

Usual sale price: Rs 17,999Deal price: Rs 11,499 (including bank discounts)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is a well-rounded tablet suitable for both entertainment and productivity. It boasts a 10.4-inch TFT display and comes in a sleek, metal uni-body design, contributing to its slim and lightweight profile. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and operates on Android 12. Its 7,040mAh battery ensures extended battery life between charges. The camera setup includes an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, both capable of recording FHD video at 30fps. Audio quality is enhanced through dual speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. Additionally, the device supports the S Pen, enabling drawing and quick note-taking.

Usual sale price: Rs 23,999Deal price: Rs 15,799 (including bank discounts)

HONOR Pad X9

The HONOR Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 100 percent sRGB for vibrant visuals. It offers an immersive audio experience with six cinematic surround speakers powered by HONOR Hi-Res audio technology. The tablet runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor for smooth performance. Weighing just 495g and measuring 6.9mm thick, its metal unibody design ensures portability and a premium feel. TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light and flicker-free eye comfort modes are incorporated to reduce eye strain. Additionally, the tablet includes a stylish and lightweight stand-fold cover for convenient viewing during various activities.

Usual sale price: Rs 16,999Deal price: Rs 12,499 (including bank discounts)

HONOR Pad 9

The HONOR Pad 9 presents another option for those seeking a tablet that caters to both productivity and entertainment. It boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and a 1.07 billion colour gamut, ensuring stunning visuals. The tablet is powered by the high-performing octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm) Mobile Platform processor, guaranteeing smooth performance in daily tasks. It also comes with a sleek and lightweight HONOR Bluetooth Keyboard, offering a comfortable typing experience and flexible viewing angles for content consumption. The device delivers an immersive audio experience through eight cinematic surround speakers and HONOR Hi-Res audio technology. With TÜV Rheinland certification, the Pad 9 features low Blue light and flicker-free eye comfort modes to minimize eye strain.

Usual sale price: Rs 24,999Deal price: Rs 18,999 (including bank discounts)

Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo Tab M10 is among the top budget tablets available. It features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200p, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and 320 nits brightness. With a thickness of 8.5mm and a weight of 460g, it is highly portable. The tablet runs on Android 11 and is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor for seamless task execution. It includes 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB. The 5,100mAh battery provides up to 10 hours of video playback, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience. The device also supports Face Unlock technology for convenient unlocking and comes with an 8MP auto-focus rear camera and a 5MP auto-focus front camera.

Usual sale price: Rs 10,999 Deal price: Rs 8,499 (including bank discounts)

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi Pad Pro 5G The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is a premium tablet that boasts an impressive 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness, delivering vibrant and detailed visuals. The triple eye-care technology ensures a comfortable viewing experience. With quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, the tablet provides immersive audio with crystal-clear sound. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, it guarantees high performance and efficiency. The massive 10,000mAh battery offers up to 16 hours of HD video playback or 17 hours of reading time, and the 33W fast charger swiftly recharges the device. Running on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G offers a range of software features to enhance the user experience. It also supports the Redmi Smart Pen and Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard for increased productivity.

Usual sale price: Rs 24,999 Deal price: Rs 22,499 (including bank discounts)

HONOR Pad X8

HONOR Pad X8 The HONOR Pad X8 features a 10.1-inch HONOR FullView display with an 80% screen-to-body ratio, delivering sharp and clear visuals. Weighing only 460g and crafted with a 93 percent aluminium body and a curved surface, it is both lightweight and portable, comfortably fitting in your hand. The Pad X8 supports efficient multitasking with its Split-Screen function, enabling multiple apps to run simultaneously. Powered by the Mediatek MT8786 8-core processor, it ensures smooth performance. The dual 1620 high-amplitude speakers and Smart PA technology, enhanced by HONOR Histen, offer an immersive audio experience with 360-degree sound. TÜV Rheinland-certified for low Blue light, the Pad X8 includes multiple eye protection modes