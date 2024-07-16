Amazon Prime Day 2024: Massive Discounts on Echo Speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Smart Home Combos

Get up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Stick, and Alexa smart home combos during Amazon Prime Day on July 20 & 21, 2024.

Amazon India returns with its much-anticipated Prime Day event on July 20 & 21, 2024. Prime customers have a wide array of choices to embark on their smart home journey with Alexa. Alexa seamlessly integrates into daily routines with practical applications, offering convenience and security in streamlining everyday tasks and enhancing the homes and lifestyles of customers. Prime Day 2024 features up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Stick, and Alexa smart home combos, including smart plugs and bulbs.

Choose Smart Living

Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers, Echo Show devices, and compatible smart home products can help you play music, control compatible appliances, set reminders and alarms, get information and weather updates, streamline everyday tasks, and much more—all with just your voice.

Offers to Look Out For This Prime Day:

Buy Echo Pop at this year’s lowest price for just ₹2,449.

Buy Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) at this year’s lowest price for just ₹3,999.

Flat 37% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Dot (5th Generation) + Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED Smart Bulb for just ₹4,749.

Flat 50% off Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Dot (4th Generation) with clock + Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb for just ₹3,749.

Flat 61% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Pop + Wipro Simple Setup 9W LED

Smart Bulb for just ₹2,749.

Flat 35% off on Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) for just ₹8,999.

Flat 57% off on Alexa Smart Home combo – Echo Pop + Amazon Smart Plug for just ₹2,948.

Stream the Latest OTT Content

Elevate your streaming experience with the Fire TV Stick and enjoy watching your favorite movies and TV shows in full HD picture quality with Dolby Atmos audio. Access over 12,000 apps, stream more than a million movies and TV show episodes, and watch free/ad-supported content on miniTV. The Alexa Voice Remote helps you easily navigate content with just your voice.

