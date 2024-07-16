Amazon Prime Day 2024: Unbeatable Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Fashion & More – July 20-21

Enjoy thousands of deals on Smartphones, TVs, Appliances, Fashion, and more during Amazon India's Prime Day 2024 on July 20th and 21st.

Amazon India has revealed an exciting lineup of deals, new product launches, and blockbuster entertainment for Prime Day 2024. The event, which will take place on July 20th and 21st, features leaders from Amazon Prime and Prime Video, including Akshay Sahi, Abhinav Agarwal, Manish Menghani, and Ranjit Babu. Industry stalwarts such as Aman Gupta from boAt, Vishal Shinde from Agaro, Jai Krishnan from Samsonite, and Rahul Pahwa from Samsung India also participated.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises to be a two-day celebration, offering Prime members exclusive deals and discounts across various categories. This event starts at 12:00 AM on July 20 and continues until 11:59 PM on July 21.

Prime Day 2024 Deals – A Sneak Peek!

Smartphones & Accessories

Prime members can look forward to great deals on a wide range of smartphones and accessories. New launches include Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and Lava Blaze X. Exciting offers such as up to 24 months of No Cost EMI, exchange offers worth up to INR 50,000, and coupon offers worth up to INR 10,000 will be available.

iPhone 13 will be available at INR 47,999, including bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI at INR 74,999, with a No Cost EMI option up to 12 months.

OnePlus 12 5G at INR 52,999, with up to 12 months of No Cost EMI and an additional INR 12,000 off via exchange.

Consumer Electronics & Personal Computing

Up to INR 45,000 off on laptops.

Up to 75% off on monitors, desktops, and PC components.

Gaming laptops starting at INR 43,990.

Up to 75% off on headphones, cameras, and accessories.

TV & Large Appliances

Up to 65% off on televisions from top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and Hisense.

Up to 55% off on top-rated refrigerators and air conditioners.

Fashion & Beauty

Up to 80% off on top brands and latest trends in fashion and beauty.

Exclusive discounts on brands like Fossil, Michael Kors, Armani, and Boss.

Home, Kitchen & Outdoor

Minimum 50% off on kitchen essentials and home decor.

Up to 75% off on tools and home improvement products.

Groceries, Daily Essentials, and Personal Care

Up to 60% off on daily needs products from top brands like Ariel, Surf Excel, Cadbury, and Pampers.

Special discounts for new and repeat Prime customers on Amazon Fresh.

Smart Living

Up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers with Alexa.

Exciting deals on Fire TV Stick and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

New Product Launches

Consumer Electronics & Personal Computing

40+ new launches from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, OnePlus, JBL, boAt, Asus, and Samsung.

New laptops, smart rings, headphones, and tablets.

TV & Large Appliances

Premium launches in larger screen size TVs from Sony, Vu, and Hisense.

New launches in washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners from top brands.

Fashion & Beauty

Exclusive deals on clothing from Forever 21, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, and MAX.

Up to 80% off on luggage brands like Fur Jaden, Tommy Hilfiger, and VIP.

Home, Kitchen, and Outdoor

New launches from brands like Wooden Street, Godrej Interiors, and Plantex.

Prime Day 2024 is set to bring unbeatable offers across various categories, making it the perfect time for Prime members to shop and save.