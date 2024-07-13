Amazon Prime Day Free Games: Grab 18 PC Games including Suicide Squad & Chivalry 2

Amazon Prime members get 18 FREE PC games for Prime Day, including Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Claim yours now!

In anticipation of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is enticing gamers with a generous offer of 18 free PC games to Prime members. This promotion, starting from July 16th for a 48-hour window, aims to bolster the appeal of the Prime service, known for its monthly free game offerings. The selection includes highly sought-after titles such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration.

The Full Game Lineup Deceive Inc.

Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart

The Invisible Hand

Call of Juarez

Forager

Card Shark

Heaven Dust 2

Soulstice

Wall World

Hitman Absolution

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Samurai Bringer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (available July 16)

Chivalry 2 (available July 16)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (available July 16)

How to Claim Your Games

While some games are already available, others will be released progressively until July 16th. Prime members can redeem these games through platforms like GOG and the Epic Games Store, likely due to Amazon’s agreements with these storefronts.

A Prime Day Preview

This gaming bonanza serves as a prelude to Amazon Prime Day, scheduled for July 16-17, 2024. Whether you’re an avid gamer or simply looking for great deals, this offer presents a compelling incentive to subscribe to Prime and take advantage of both free games and exclusive discounts during the event.