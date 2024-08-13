Amrita University Leverages AI to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflicts

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has taken a significant stride in addressing the escalating issue of human-wildlife conflicts, particularly those involving elephants, with the introduction of an AI-powered monitoring system called ‘Amrita Elephant Watch.’ Developed by the university’s Ammachi Labs, this technology aims to foster harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife by enabling real-time monitoring and management of elephant movements.

How Amrita Elephant Watch Works

The system utilizes advanced AI algorithms and IoT technology to analyze video feeds from strategically placed surveillance cameras. It tracks elephant movements and sends real-time alerts to farmers, landowners, and authorities through mobile networks. By providing timely information, the system empowers users to take preventive measures, thereby minimizing the risk of conflicts between humans and elephants.

Led by Balu Mohandas Menon, a dedicated team at Ammachi Labs has successfully pilot tested the system. Surveillance cameras captured live footage of elephant movements, and users received timely alerts, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Recognition and Future Plans

Balu Mohandas Menon, Team Lead at Ammachi Labs, expressed enthusiasm about the innovation: “Amrita Elephant Watch is a significant step toward wildlife conservation while safeguarding the lives of people, their means of survival, and livelihood. We are thrilled to bring this technology to our communities and make a positive impact on the ecosystem.”

The Amrita Elephant Watch system recently garnered acclaim from industry experts and policymakers at the GPAI Summit 2023. It has also been recognized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), which featured it under the ‘AI in Agriculture (Addressing Human-Elephant Conflict in Villages)’ initiative.

The university is now actively working on expanding the reach of this technology, with the goal of making a lasting contribution to human-wildlife coexistence.