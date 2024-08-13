Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Launches in India: Price, Specs, and Availability

Google unveils its second-gen foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, marking its debut in India. Learn about its price, specs, and availability.

Google made a splash at its Made by Google event on Tuesday, unveiling its second-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts not only a fresh naming scheme but also a revamped design, setting it apart from its predecessor. Notably, this marks the first time a Google foldable phone will be available in India.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Price, Availability, and Specs

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries a price tag of Rs 1,72,999 in India. While the exact sale date remains under wraps, Google has confirmed its availability through Flipkart.com, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Buyers can choose between Obsidian (grey) and Porcelain (off-white) color options.

This launch is particularly significant as it’s the first Google foldable to hit the Indian market, unlike its predecessor, the Google Pixel Fold.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts impressive specs, starting with its dual displays: a 6.3-inch OLED cover display with a smooth 60-120Hz refresh rate and an 8-inch OLED main display with the same refresh rate, both offering vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the Tensor G4 processor with Titan M2 security, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens on the rear, along with a 10MP cover camera and a 10MP inner display camera. To keep you going, it packs a 4,650mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and Qi wireless charging.