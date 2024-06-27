WhatsApp Testing In-App Dialer: A Step Towards Convenience and Privacy

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly testing a new feature that could eliminate a long-standing frustration for users: the need to save a phone number before making a call. This in-app dialer, currently being trialed with a select group of Android beta users, aims to streamline the calling process and enhance user privacy.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the new feature appears as a floating action button within the Calls tab. Tapping this button brings up a keypad, allowing users to directly input the desired phone number and initiate a call, bypassing the need to save the contact first.

This seemingly minor change could have a significant impact on user experience. It eliminates the hassle of switching between the app and the phone’s contact list, saving time and effort. For privacy-conscious individuals, it offers the ability to make calls without leaving a digital footprint in the form of a saved contact.

The feature is particularly beneficial for WhatsApp Business users, who can now easily make one-off calls to clients or colleagues without cluttering their contact list with temporary entries. This clear separation between personal and professional contacts could be a valuable asset for those who rely on WhatsApp for both communication spheres.

While the in-app dialer is currently limited to a small group of beta testers, its potential benefits suggest that it could be a welcome addition for the broader WhatsApp community. If successful, it could be rolled out to all users in the future, marking another step in WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance its platform and cater to evolving user needs.