Apple Approves UTM SE: First PC Emulator on App Store for iPhone and iPad

Apple approves UTM SE, the first PC emulator for iOS, in a surprising policy shift. Explore the potential of running classic PC games and software on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple has finally given the green light to UTM Slow Edition (SE) on the App Store, marking a historic moment as the first PC emulator to grace its app marketplace. This unexpected move comes a month after the Cupertino-based tech giant initially rejected the app, citing its existing policy that only allowed emulators for retro games, not PC systems.

The exciting news was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by UTM’s official handle: “We are happy to announce that UTM SE is available (for free) on iOS and visionOS App Store.” They also revealed plans to launch UTM SE on AltStore PAL, a third-party app marketplace for iOS users in the EU.

What UTM SE Offers

UTM SE is more than just an emulator; it’s a time machine for old-school PC games and software. Supporting both VGA mode for graphics and terminal mode for text-only operating systems, this versatile app emulates various architectures like X86, PPC, and RISC-V. Users can run pre-built machines or even configure them from scratch, thanks to its foundation on the Quick Emulator (QEMU) machine emulator.

Apple’s Evolving Policy

Apple’s decision to approve UTM SE signifies a potential shift in their policy. In April, they revised their rules to allow retro game console emulators on the App Store. However, they rejected UTM’s initial application last month due to its non-gaming nature.

UTM’s response to the rejection was clear: “We will adhere by Apple’s content and policy decision because we believe UTM SE (which does not have JIT) is a subpar experience and isn’t worth fighting for.” Their stance emphasized their commitment to providing a quality user experience.

The Future of Emulators on the App Store

The approval of UTM SE raises questions about Apple’s future approach to emulators. Is this an exception due to UTM SE not using the Just-In-Time (JIT) compiler, which iOS prohibits, or will Apple open the doors to more PC and software emulators? Only time will tell.

My Take on this Development

As a tech enthusiast, I’m thrilled to see Apple embracing the world of emulators. This opens up a new realm of possibilities for iOS and visionOS users, allowing them to relive classic PC experiences and explore software from a bygone era.

The approval of UTM SE is a significant step forward, and I’m eager to see how Apple’s policy evolves in the future. Could this be the beginning of a new era for emulators on the App Store? Let’s hope so!