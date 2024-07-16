Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ Set to Launch in India: What We Know So Far

Realme has officially announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphones, the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+, in India on July 30th. These devices will succeed the Realme 12 Pro series and are expected to boast impressive features, particularly in the camera department.

Camera Capabilities

Both the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ will incorporate the HYPERIMAGE+ photography architecture, promising enhanced camera capabilities.The Realme 13 Pro+ will feature a dual camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT 701 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 sensor with 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, both devices have received TÜV Rheinland High Resolution Camera Certification, assuring users of their camera quality.

Design and AI Features

The smartphones will be offered in two attractive color options: Monet Gold and Monet Purple for the glass back panel, and Emerald Green for the vegan leather variant. Following the trend in recent Oppo and Realme devices, the 13 Pro+ and 13 Pro will be equipped with a variety of AI-powered features, including AI group photo enhancement, AI smart removal, and AI ultra clarity, among others.

Chipset and Storage Variants

According to a leak from tipster DigitalChatStation, the Realme 13 Pro+ is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a significant upgrade from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 found in its predecessor, the Realme 12 Pro+. Additionally, the 13 Pro+ is rumored to be available in four storage configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/512GB storage.

In contrast, the Realme 13 Pro was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing, suggesting that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and feature an Adreno 710 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks.