Redmi Note 14 Series Launching in India: Expected Price, Specs, and More

Redmi Note 14 series launches in India tomorrow! Expected specs, price, and features for Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ revealed.

Xiaomi is poised to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone lineup, the Redmi Note 14 series, in India tomorrow. The series is expected to include three models: the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Here’s a rundown of what we anticipate based on available information.

Expected Pricing

Redmi Note 14: ₹21,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro: ₹28,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: ₹34,999

Redmi Note 14: Specifications

The base model is rumored to boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 2,100 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. In terms of camera capabilities, the Redmi Note 14 could sport a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 16MP front camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls. A robust 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support is also anticipated.

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is likely to share the 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with its base counterpart, potentially adding Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor. The Pro model’s camera system could comprise a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, a 50MP camera is expected. A 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging could round out the package.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Specifications

The top-tier Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is expected to feature the same display as the Pro model. However, it might distinguish itself with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Its camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. A 20MP front camera is anticipated. The Pro+ model could pack a substantial 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Software

All three Redmi Note 14 series models are expected to run on HyperOS based on Android 14.