Redmi Note 14 Series Launching in India: Expected Price, Specs, and More

08/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Redmi Note 14 Series Launching in India
Redmi Note 14 series launches in India tomorrow! Expected specs, price, and features for Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ revealed.

Xiaomi is poised to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone lineup, the Redmi Note 14 series, in India tomorrow. The series is expected to include three models: the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Here’s a rundown of what we anticipate based on available information.

Expected Pricing

  • Redmi Note 14: ₹21,999
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro: ₹28,999
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro+: ₹34,999

Redmi Note 14: Specifications

The base model is rumored to boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 2,100 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. In terms of camera capabilities, the Redmi Note 14 could sport a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. A 16MP front camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls. A robust 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support is also anticipated.

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is likely to share the 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with its base counterpart, potentially adding Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. It may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor. The Pro model’s camera system could comprise a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, a 50MP camera is expected. A 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging could round out the package.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Specifications

The top-tier Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is expected to feature the same display as the Pro model. However, it might distinguish itself with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Its camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. A 20MP front camera is anticipated. The Pro+ model could pack a substantial 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

Software

All three Redmi Note 14 series models are expected to run on HyperOS based on Android 14.

