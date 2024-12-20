Apple Says Meta Is Crossing the Line With Privacy-Threatening Requests

Apple accuses Meta of privacy threats in EU’s interoperability debate, claiming Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could access user messages and calls.

Apple has raised concerns about Meta’s repeated requests to access its iOS operating software, claiming these demands could significantly compromise user privacy. This dispute comes amid the European Union’s efforts to enforce interoperability guidelines under its Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to ensure fair competition among tech giants.

Apple vs. Meta: Privacy at Stake

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) aims to prevent Big Tech gatekeepers from monopolizing markets by enforcing interoperability. The EU Commission has outlined measures requiring Apple to ensure its iOS software works seamlessly with other technologies, such as smartwatches or wireless file transfers from competing brands.

Apple, however, has voiced concerns that these measures could be exploited by companies with questionable data protection practices. According to Apple, Meta has made at least 15 requests for access to its technology stack, potentially allowing apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to bypass key privacy protections.

Apple’s Warning Against Meta’s Requests

Apple claims granting Meta’s requests could allow its platforms to:

Read all user messages and emails stored on iPhones.

Monitor every phone call users make or receive.

Track app usage and scan user photos and files.

Access calendar events, log passwords, and review private data.

These actions, Apple argues, would jeopardize user privacy and contradict the EU’s data protection laws.

Meta Responds to Apple’s Allegations

In response, Meta has accused Apple of using privacy as a shield against opening its ecosystem to competitors. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone stated that Apple’s claims lack substance and are a tactic to avoid addressing its alleged anticompetitive behavior.

The EU’s Proposed Interoperability Process

The European Commission’s draft proposals recommend an approach based on Apple’s current request-based process. Key measures include:

Developers must submit access requests for Apple’s features.

Apple should appoint a “dedicated contact” to manage such requests.

A “fair and impartial conciliation” process to resolve technical disputes.

The EU Commission is now soliciting feedback from the public, including companies impacted by these proposed guidelines. Feedback must be submitted by January 9, 2025.

Balancing Competition and Privacy

While the EU’s Digital Markets Act seeks to promote fair competition, Apple warns that enforcing such measures without stringent data protection standards could leave users vulnerable. This debate underscores the delicate balance between fostering competition and safeguarding user privacy in the digital age.