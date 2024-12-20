Samsung’s Christmas Sale 2024: Best Offers on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Buds3 Pro, & Galaxy Ring

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has announced a series of exciting deals on its latest lineup of Galaxy wearables in anticipation of the Christmas season. These offers are designed to make Samsung’s innovative wearable technology more accessible to consumers across the country. These Christmas Offers are something one cannot afford to miss out on.

Substantial Savings on the Galaxy Watch Ultra

A highlight of this promotional event is the significant price reduction on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, a premium device tailored for sports and fitness enthusiasts. Beginning December 20, customers can avail themselves of a massive INR 12000 discount on this flagship wearable. This special pricing includes an instant cashback of INR 12,000 or an upgrade bonus of INR 10,000.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, powered by Galaxy AI, brings cutting-edge features and robust performance to the wrist, making it an attractive proposition at this reduced price point. With an enhanced durability that comes with the Titanium Grade 4 frame and sapphire glass display, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is equipped with 10ATM water resistance, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Furthermore, it offers up to 100 hours runtime in Power Saving mode.

Limited-Time Offer on the Galaxy Buds3 Pro

For audiophiles, Samsung is presenting a compelling offer on the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. These premium earbuds, known for their “Blade” design and studio-quality sound, will be available at just INR 14999 for a limited period. This represents a saving of INR 5,000, achievable through either instant cashback or an upgrade bonus. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro offer features like Galaxy AI powered real-time translation, Adaptive EQ, and Adaptive ANC, enhancing the listening experience significantly.

Exclusive “Samsung Live” Promotion for Galaxy Ring Buyers

Adding to the festive cheer, Samsung is offering a special incentive for those purchasing the Galaxy Ring. Customers purchasing Galaxy Ring during the “Samsung Live” event on Samsung.com between December 20 and December 22 will get a free Samsung 45W Travel Adapter.

This unique wearable, designed for 24/7 health monitoring, blends seamlessly into everyday life, offering up to 7 days of battery life and delivering personalized wellness insights through Samsung’s proprietary “Health AI.” The device features Samsung’s best-in-class sleep analysis and a powerful sleep AI algorithm. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate provide a detailed and accurate analysis of sleep quality.

Additional Offers and Financing Options

Beyond these featured deals, Samsung is also extending discounts on other popular models, including the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3, and Galaxy Buds FE. To make these purchases even more manageable, consumers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

Additionally, those purchasing the latest Galaxy S and Z Series smartphones can enjoy multi-buy offers worth up to INR 18,000 on Samsung’s latest wearables. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also helps users better understand their cardiovascular health using Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor, enabling the on-demand ECG recording and HR Alert function that detects abnormally high or low heart rates.

Samsung has recently rolled out Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app for Galaxy Watches. Combined with the app’s Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, the IHRN feature detects heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), aiding users to monitor their heart health more comprehensively.

Conclusion These Christmas offers by Samsung present a great opportunity to obtain its range of Galaxy Wearables which include the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Ring.