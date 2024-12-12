Apple Unveils Best Apps and Games of 2024

Apple announces the 2024 App Store Award winners, celebrating the best apps and games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more, chosen for their exceptional user experience, design, and innovation.

Apple has revealed the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards, recognizing outstanding apps and games across its various platforms. Selected from 45 finalists by App Store editors, these 17 winners exemplify exceptional user experience, innovative design, and groundbreaking technology.

App Store Award Winners

The App Store Awards highlight the diverse and impactful contributions of developers worldwide. This year’s winners span various categories, showcasing the breadth and depth of the App Store ecosystem.

iPad App of the Year: Moises, from Moises Systems Inc.

Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom, from Adobe Inc.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story, from Disney.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy, from Raja V.

Apple TV App of the Year: F1 TV, from Formula One Digital Media Limited.

Games

The App Store Awards also acknowledge the creativity and innovation within the gaming industry. This year’s winning games offer captivating experiences across Apple platforms.

iPhone Game of the Year: AFK Journey, from Farlight Games.

iPad Game of the Year: Squad Busters, from Supercell.

Mac Game of the Year: Thank Goodness You’re Here!, from Panic, Inc.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey, from Puddle, LLC.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Balatro+, from Playstack Ltd.

Cultural Impact Winners

Beyond technical excellence, the App Store Awards celebrate apps that have made a significant cultural impact. This year, six winners were recognized for their contributions to society. These include Oko, EF Hello, Daily Art, NYT Games, The Wreck, and Do You Really Want To Know? 2.

Apple CEO Tim Cook commended the winners, stating, “The remarkable achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps.”