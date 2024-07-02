WhatsApp for iPad Welcomes Major Updates and a Communities Tab

WhatsApp has revamped its iPad application, enhancing user experience significantly. The latest update introduces a much-anticipated feature: a dedicated Communities tab. This development follows its initial rollout to Android, iOS, and web platforms in late 2022, marking a significant expansion in WhatsApp’s functionality across various devices.

Key Update: Dedicated Communities Tab

The newly added Communities tab makes managing large groups more straightforward. Users involved in multiple groups will find this feature particularly beneficial as it simplifies navigating through up to 5,000 users and 50 separate groups. The introduction of the Communities tab allows users to send messages or updates across multiple groups effortlessly, without the need to sift through the general chat tab.

Beta Testing and Rollout

According to WABetaInfo, the update is currently in the beta testing phase accessible via the TestFlight app and is expected to be available to all iPad users shortly. This strategic phased rollout helps ensure that the app’s new features perform well across all user bases before full availability.

Companion Device Functionality

It’s important to note that the WhatsApp for iPad version operates as a companion app. This means that it cannot independently host a WhatsApp account. Instead, it must be linked to a primary account on an Android or iOS device. This update is particularly noteworthy as it extends the ability to manage Communities directly from companion devices, such as iPads and Wi-Fi-only Android tablets.

Integration of Meta AI

In an exciting development, Meta has also integrated its AI technology across its platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Users can now interact with AI-generated images and engage in conversations directly within these apps, thanks to the incorporation of the Llama 3 model by Meta AI.