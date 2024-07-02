Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Who Wins the Mid-Range War?

Comparing Nothing Phone (2a) and OnePlus Nord CE4 to determine the best mid-range smartphone in 2024. Find out who wins!

Alright guys, let’s dive into a quick comparison of two mid-range contenders that have been generating some buzz lately – the Nothing Phone (2a) and the OnePlus Nord CE4. Both phones offer interesting features and stylish designs, so let’s see how they stack up against each other.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Design and Build Quality

Both the Nothing Phone (2a) and OnePlus Nord CE4 sport similar dimensions, but with slightly different approaches to design and materials. The Nothing Phone (2a) features a unique aesthetic with 3 LED lights on the back that serve as notifications and camera lighting, adding a functional flair to its appearance. It has a glass front, a plastic frame, and a plastic back, making it lightweight yet durable with an IP54 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance.

The OnePlus Nord CE4, on the other hand, opts for a more conventional design. It also includes an IP54 rating, ensuring similar levels of dust and splash resistance. The device is marginally slimmer and lighter than the Nothing Phone (2a), which might appeal to users looking for a sleeker phone.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Display

Both phones boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels, offering vibrant colors and crisp visuals. The Nothing Phone (2a) supports HDR10+ and has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, making it slightly superior for visibility under direct sunlight compared to the Nord CE4’s 1100 nits peak brightness.

However, the OnePlus device punches back with a slightly higher typical brightness of 900 nits compared to 700 nits on the Nothing Phone, which could offer a better viewing experience in indoor conditions.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (2a) rocks the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 goes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. In real-world use, both phones handled everything I threw at them – multitasking, gaming, you name it. However, the Snapdragon chip in the Nord CE4 does edge out the Dimensity in benchmark scores.

As for software, the Nothing Phone (2a) runs Nothing OS 2.5.5, which is a near-stock Android experience with a few cool customizations. The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with ColorOS 14, which is a bit more feature-packed but still a decent Android skin.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Camera

Now, let’s talk cameras. The Nothing Phone (2a) has a dual rear setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The Nord CE4 also has a 50MP main sensor, but pairs it with a smaller 8MP ultrawide.

In good lighting, both phones take great photos with plenty of detail and good dynamic range. The Nothing Phone (2a) seems to handle colors a bit better, but the Nord CE4 isn’t far behind. When the lights go down, the Nothing Phone (2a) pulls ahead with its superior low-light performance.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Battery Life and Charging

Both phones have pretty decent batteries – 5000mAh in the Nothing Phone (2a) and 5500mAh in the Nord CE4. With my typical usage, both easily lasted a full day. But the Nord CE4 takes the cake when it comes to charging. Its 100W fast charging is insanely quick, getting you from 0 to 100% in under 30 minutes. The Nothing Phone (2a)’s 45W charging is still fast, but not quite as impressive.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Price

Considering their features and performance, the Nothing Phone (2a) and OnePlus Nord CE4 are neck-and-neck contenders in the mid-range segment. Despite a ₹3,000 price difference, the OnePlus Nord CE4 actually comes in cheaper, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking fast charging and a reliable performance.

However, if you’re willing to spend a bit more, the Nothing Phone (2a)’s unique design, superior camera capabilities, and slightly brighter display might be worth the investment.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs OnePlus Nord CE4: The Verdict

So, which phone is the winner? It’s a tough call. The Nothing Phone (2a) has a unique design, a slightly better display, and superior camera performance, especially in low light. The OnePlus Nord CE4 fights back with a faster chipset, blazing-fast charging, and expandable storage.

Ultimately, the best phone for you depends on your priorities. If you want a stylish phone with a great camera, go for the Nothing Phone (2a). If you prioritize raw performance and charging speed, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is the way to go.

