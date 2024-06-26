Apple Watch Series 10 CAD Renders Leak: Massive 2-Inch Display Revealed

Anticipation is building for the Apple Watch Series 10, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series in September. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, and rumours suggest a special edition, possibly named the “Apple Watch X”, could be in the works. Leaks and rumours have hinted at a thinner design with a larger display, and recently, raw CAD renders of the Apple Watch X or Series 10 have surfaced, offering a preliminary look at its design.

Leaked Design Details from 91mobiles

Obtained from industry insiders by 91mobiles, these raw CAD renders provide insights into the potential design of the larger Apple Watch 10 or Apple Watch X. Notably, the renders showcase a 2-inch display, the largest ever seen on an Apple Watch, surpassing both the Apple Watch Ultra (1.93-inch) and Apple Watch Series 9 (1.7-inch). However, the overall dimensions of the watch fall between these two models, measuring approximately 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm, making it smaller than the Watch Ultra.

Familiar Design with Potential Changes

A closer look at the 91mobiles renders reveals a design that appears to mirror the previous generation. The Digital Crown, square display, and side button maintain their familiar positions. However, rumors have circulated about a redesigned band connection system, potentially featuring a new magnetic attachment mechanism. This change could free up internal space for a larger battery or other components, but the renders do not provide any visible evidence of this.

What We Know So Far

The Apple Watch X or Apple Watch Series 10 is rumored to launch in two sizes: 45mm and 49mm, a notable increase from the standard 41mm size seen in previous Apple Watches. The current lineup offers 41mm and 45mm sizes for the Apple Watch Series 9 and a single 49mm size for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.