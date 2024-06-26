Redmi Note 14 Pro: Camera Downgrade, Display Similar to Predecessor

Early leaks suggest the upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro may sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, a significant downgrade from the 200-megapixel sensor in the Redmi Note 13 Pro. However, the display might remain unchanged, featuring a 1.5K resolution and a central hole-punch cutout, similar to its predecessor.

Camera and Display Details

Tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the Redmi Note 14 Pro could have a 50-megapixel primary sensor but may lack a telephoto lens. The phone is also expected to have a dual “micro-curved” 1.5K resolution display. In contrast, the Redmi Note 13 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Launch Timeline and Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 series, which includes the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, is expected to launch in September. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: A Quick Recap

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G launched in India in January with a starting price of Rs. 25,999. It boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging support.