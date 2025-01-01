Apple Watch Series 10 Price Slashed To All-Time Low In New Sale

Grab the lowest prices ever on Apple Watch Series 10 in the latest sale! Find great deals at Amazon and Best Buy now.

As the new year unfolds, the latest advertisements describe the Apple Watch as the perfect gadget to boost motivation and keep you on track with your resolutions. If you’re contemplating an upgrade or a first-time purchase, the timing couldn’t be better with Amazon and Best Buy rolling out significant discounts on the Apple Watch, including the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE.

Latest Discounts on Apple Watch Series 10

Currently, the Series 10 models have seen a reduction to their lowest prices ever, mirroring the deals offered during Black Friday. These price cuts apply exclusively to GPS models without cellular connectivity. For the larger 46mm case, the aluminum options are available in multiple colors and bands. The color variants such as silver with denim Sport Band, rose gold with light blush Sport Band, and jet black with black Sport Band are priced at ₹26,680, whereas the silver with a blue Sport Loop is slightly higher at ₹31,250.

Best Buy’s Special Offers

Best Buy is offering the 42mm models in rose gold aluminum with light blush Sport Band, silver aluminum with denim Sport Band, and jet black aluminum with black Sport Band for ₹24,460. The 46mm versions in the same materials and colors are available for ₹26,680.

Affordable Options in Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE, known for its affordability, typically starts at ₹18,540 for the 40mm version and ₹20,760 for the 44mm version. In a notable discount, Amazon has reduced the price of the 40mm model to ₹14,800, a savings of ₹3,740, and the 44mm model now starts at ₹16,290, saving you up to ₹4,640 depending on the model.

Exceptional Deals on Various Models

For the 40mm Apple Watch SE, notable models like midnight with ink Sport Loop and starlight with M/L starlight Sport Band are priced at ₹14,800. A special offer brings the starlight case with lakegreen Sport Loop and starlight with S/M starlight Sport Band down to ₹14,060. In the 44mm range, options include midnight with midnight Sport Band at ₹16,290 and others like silver with blue cloud Sport Loop and starlight with lakegreen Sport Loop for ₹17,040.

Whether you’re upgrading or choosing your first Apple Watch, these deals provide a fantastic opportunity to own a sophisticated piece of technology at a fraction of the cost. The promotional prices offer a great start to the new year with a new gadget that promises to keep you organized and motivated.