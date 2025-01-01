LineageOS 22.2 Delivers Android 15 Update for Galaxy Tab S7 and S5e

Explore the latest Android 15 features on your Galaxy Tab S7 and S5e with the new LineageOS 22.2 update. Install manually for enhanced performance and security.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S5e users are in for a treat with the arrival of LineageOS 22.2, which now supports Android 15. This version of the custom ROM is designed to extend the lifecycle of these devices by providing the latest Android features, despite the cessation of major updates from Samsung.

Updated Experience with LineageOS 22.2

Owners of the Galaxy Tab S7 (both LTE and WiFi models) and Galaxy Tab S5e will need to manually install the update via custom recovery, as the upgrade will not be pushed over-the-air. LineageOS 22.2 enriches the user experience by incorporating new functionalities like a sophisticated music player and a handy PDF reader, enhancing the utility and enjoyment of the tablet.

Key Features and Installation Guide

Although the update lacks One UI 7 enhancements, it compensates by integrating crucial updates from Android 15 and specific improvements from LineageOS, revitalizing the device with fresh capabilities focused on performance and security. To install LineageOS 22.2, users must follow the detailed steps for flashing the ROM manually, ensuring a successful update.

Download and More Information

For users eager to upgrade their devices, LineageOS 22.2 can be downloaded using the links provided for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S5e. This release marks a significant update, as LineageOS 22.1, based on Android 15 QPR1, has already been deployed across over 100 devices. Looking ahead, LineageOS promises continued enhancements and broader device support.

Future Updates and Developments

With ongoing development, the LineageOS community is set to introduce more versions, offering additional features and updates to an increasing number of devices.