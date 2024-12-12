ASUS Announces “Always Incredible” Virtual Launch Event for CES 2025

ASUS Announces "Always Incredible" Virtual Launch Event for CES 2025
Discover ASUS’s groundbreaking AI-powered technologies and sustainability-focused designs at the Always Incredible Virtual Launch Event for CES 2025.

ASUS is set to showcase its latest technological innovations at the Always Incredible Virtual Launch Event, aligned with CES 2025. The event will highlight groundbreaking AI-powered technologies, focusing on accessibility, sustainability, and user empowerment. The virtual event will be streamed online on January 7, 2025, at 09:00 PST (17:00 GMT), introducing ASUS’s vision of Ubiquitous AI and delivering innovations designed to meet modern performance and environmental standards.

AI-Powered Innovations for All

ASUS has taken a significant leap in democratizing AI by introducing affordable AI-powered devices for a wide range of users. From consumer to commercial laptops, compact AI Mini PCs, and cutting-edge desktops, the brand aims to make AI an integral part of daily life. ASUS’s Copilot+ PCs and its comprehensive AI PC portfolio exemplify its leadership in this field, offering solutions that integrate AI technology seamlessly to boost creativity, efficiency, and intuitiveness.

A Comprehensive Showcase

CES 2025 attendees can explore an array of AI-driven solutions virtually and at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102, in Las Vegas. The lineup includes ultraportable laptops, AI desktops, and networking devices, providing tailored solutions for consumers and businesses alike. Hands-on media demonstrations will be available from January 6 to January 9, 2025, ensuring attendees get an immersive experience of ASUS’s groundbreaking offerings.

Sustainability at the Core

ASUS continues to prioritize eco-conscious practices by advancing its circular economy initiatives and transparent product lifecycles. These efforts underscore the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions without compromising on performance. By incorporating sustainability into its designs, ASUS empowers users to make well-informed decisions while supporting a more connected and environmentally responsible future.

Join the Virtual Launch Event

The Always Incredible Virtual Launch Event will be streamed live at https://www.asus.com/event/ces/, offering a front-row seat to discover ASUS’s transformative AI-powered innovations. Explore how ASUS is shaping the future by making AI technology accessible and contributing to a sustainable future.

