ViewSonic ColorPro Monitors Shine at India’s First ColorPro Awards Exhibition

Discover ViewSonic's new monitor lineup with AI features, Thunderbolt™ 4, and high-speed gaming monitors, launching in India by 2025.

ViewSonic, a global leader in visual solutions, has introduced its latest monitor lineup at the ColorPro Awards 2024 Exhibition in India. This new range is designed to cater to the diverse needs of workspace, creatives, and gaming enthusiasts. Featuring AI-enabled monitors, ultra-fast refresh rates, and professional-grade displays with Thunderbolt™ 4, these monitors redefine productivity and performance. The lineup will be available in India in the first half of 2025.

In addition to the product showcase, the exhibition highlighted winning artworks from the ColorPro Awards, celebrating over 2,500 submissions across four categories: Photography, Videography, Digital, and Generated Art. India’s “Riders of the Volcano” secured third place in the Photography category, further showcasing the country’s creative talent.

Revolutionizing Workspace Monitors

VG2748A-2K AI Monitor

The VG2748A-2K AI Monitor is built for modern workspaces, focusing on user comfort, privacy, and sustainability. Its intelligent sensing technology, including Ambient Light Sensor, optimizes screen brightness for better viewing comfort. Additional features like Posture Check, Break Reminder, and Focused Attention Mode enhance ergonomics and productivity. Privacy is ensured through Privacy Alert and Auto-Dimmer, which safeguard sensitive information. Sustainability is a priority with its Power-Saving Mode, Energy Star, and EPEAT certifications, along with eco-friendly packaging.

ColorPro Series for Creative Professionals

VP2788-5K: A 5K Display Tailored for Mac Users

The VP2788-5K is specially designed for Mac users, offering seamless integration into the Apple ecosystem. With 5K resolution, a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity, this monitor ensures exceptional clarity and color accuracy. It also supports dual 5K daisy-chaining for multitasking efficiency, making it a standout option for creative professionals.

VP2776T-4K & VP3276T-4K Thunderbolt 4 Monitors

The VP2776T-4K and VP3276T-4K monitors offer blazing-fast speeds of up to 40 Gbps with Thunderbolt™ 4, along with daisy-chaining capabilities for dual 4K displays. Their Delta E <2 color accuracy, 98% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB color gamut make them perfect for creative workflows. With comprehensive connectivity, including USB-C, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and Ethernet, these monitors fit seamlessly into any professional setup.

VP3285-4K-OLED: Precision and Performance

The VP3285-4K-OLED sets new standards for professional displays with deep black levels, true 10-bit colors, and unmatched clarity. It features an Intelligent Sensor suite, 98% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB coverage, ensuring precise and consistent colors. With Pantone Validation and versatile connectivity options, this monitor is an essential tool for creativity and productivity.

High-Speed Monitors for Gaming

XG2737: Ultra-Fast Competitive Gaming Monitor

The XG2737 offers a 520Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, delivering smooth and immersive gameplay for competitive gamers.

XG325D-4K-OLED: Next-Level Versatility

The XG325D-4K-OLED is a 32-inch 4K display that supports dual modes, switching between 4K at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz. With a 0.03ms GtG response time, it ensures seamless, lag-free gaming.

Commitment to Innovation and Creativity

Oscar Lin, General Manager of ViewSonic’s Monitor Business Unit, said, “Our latest lineup reflects our commitment to innovation and user-centric designs. From AI-powered monitors to Thunderbolt™ 4 solutions, we aim to enhance productivity, creativity, and gaming experiences.”

Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director of Sales and Marketing, IT Division, added, “Hosting the first-ever ColorPro Awards exhibition in India underscores our focus on creativity and innovation for Indian users across creative, business, and gaming sectors.”