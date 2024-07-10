Asus Expands AI Laptop Lineup with Vivobook S 15 OLED: India’s First Copilot Plus Laptop

In a significant move towards integrating AI into everyday computing, Asus has launched the Vivobook S 15 OLED in India, marking the country’s first Copilot Plus laptop. This innovative laptop is not only the first in India to feature the powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor from Qualcomm but also spearheads a new generation of Windows 11 laptops powered by ARM-based architecture.

The Vivobook S 15 OLED stands out with its “Copilot Plus PC” designation, highlighting its advanced AI capabilities. This aligns with the growing trend of AI-focused PCs across various brands, aiming to enhance user experiences with intelligent features and functionalities.

Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 1,24,990, the Vivobook S 15 OLED offers a compelling package with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This premium configuration is available in a single color and can be purchased through a wide range of channels across India.

Features: A Blend of Performance and Intelligence

The laptop stays true to its name with a vibrant 15-inch OLED display boasting 3K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. As a Copilot PC, it comes equipped with 16GB RAM as standard and features convenient webcam-based Windows Hello login.

Under the hood, the Vivobook S 15 OLED is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite processor, featuring a dedicated AI engine and an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to accelerate AI tasks. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and offers seamless integration with the Copilot AI chatbot through a dedicated key, enhancing productivity and user interactions.

Despite its robust military-grade construction, the laptop maintains a remarkably lightweight profile at 1.42 kilograms. It provides a comprehensive selection of ports, including USB C and USB 3.2, catering to diverse connectivity needs.

One of the most promising aspects of the Snapdragon X Elite processor is its touted battery life, which has the potential to challenge the long-standing battery performance of Mac laptops.

Asus’s Vivobook S 15 OLED represents a significant stride in the evolution of AI-powered laptops in India. Its blend of powerful hardware, intelligent software, and sleek design sets a new benchmark for productivity and user experience. As the first Copilot Plus laptop in the country, it paves the way for a future where AI seamlessly integrates into our daily lives, enhancing our work, creativity, and communication.