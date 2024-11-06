Acer Expands Tablet Offerings with Two New Iconia Tabs in India

Acer India launches two new Iconia Tab models with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and impressive displays. Learn more about the 8.7-inch and 10.36-inch tablets, their features, and competitive pricing.

In a move to strengthen its presence in the tablet market, Acer India has unveiled two new additions to its Iconia Tab series. These new tablets, available in 8.7-inch and 10.36-inch sizes, are designed to address the diverse needs of today’s users, offering a compelling blend of performance, portability, and features for both work and leisure. Both models come equipped with the latest Android 14 OS, ensuring a smooth and up-to-date user experience.

Acer Iconia Tab 8.7: Compact and Capable

The 8.7-inch Iconia Tab iM9-12M is perfect for users seeking a compact and lightweight tablet without compromising on performance. At its heart lies a powerful MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient app performance. With 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to a generous 1TB via microSD card, users have ample space for their apps, files, and multimedia content.

Content creation and consumption are enhanced by the inclusion of an 8MP rear camera for capturing everyday moments and a 5MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A long-lasting 5100 mAh battery keeps the tablet powered throughout the day, providing up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Acer Iconia Tab 10.36: Immersive Multimedia Experience

The 10.36-inch Iconia Tab iM10-22 elevates the tablet experience with its larger 2K resolution display, delivering crisp visuals and vibrant colors for immersive multimedia consumption and productivity tasks. This model is driven by a robust MediaTek Helio G99 processor operating at 2.2 GHz, providing the necessary horsepower for demanding applications and graphics-intensive games.

Acer has paid special attention to audio quality, integrating PureVoice QUAD speakers for a rich and immersive sound experience, whether enjoying movies, music, or games. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 16MP rear camera for capturing detailed photos, while the 8MP front camera ensures high-quality video calls. Enhanced security features like face recognition and fingerprint login provide added peace of mind. A substantial 7400 mAh battery powers the device, enabling extended usage for work and entertainment.

Connectivity and Availability

Both Iconia Tab models offer seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi support for fast and stable internet access, Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting to peripherals, and Dual SIM 4G LTE capabilities for staying connected on the go. Optional flip covers provide added protection and a touch of style.

In terms of availability, the Acer Iconia Tab 8.7 is priced competitively at Rs. 11,990*, while the 10.36-inch model comes in at Rs. 14,990* as a special launch offer. Consumers can purchase these tablets through various channels, including Acer exclusive stores, Acer’s online store, and Amazon.

Acer’s latest Iconia Tab offerings aim to provide users with versatile and capable tablets that cater to a wide range of needs and budgets. With their combination of performance, features, and competitive pricing, these new tablets are poised to make a mark in the Indian tablet market.