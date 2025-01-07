Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Series Enhanced with New Arrow Lake CPUs

Explore the new Samsung Galaxy Book 5 laptops with Arrow Lake CPU, offering enhanced AI capabilities and superior performance.

Samsung has upgraded its Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 model by replacing the Lunar Lake chipset with the newly released Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors from Intel. This enhancement not only boosts performance but also enriches Samsung’s Galaxy Book AI PC lineup.

Enhanced Performance and Features

The latest Arrow Lake processors power the new Galaxy Book 5 Pro and 360 laptops, promising significant advancements over the previous Lunar Lake models. Samsung’s commitment to leveraging AI is evident with integrated software tools like AI Select and Photo Remaster, which enhance user interaction and image processing capabilities.

Display and Design

Available in 14-inch and 16-inch options, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro features AMOLED screens with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The embedded Vision Booster technology optimizes visibility even in outdoor settings by adjusting the screen’s contrast and colors.

Battery and Connectivity

The 16-inch variant offers an impressive 25 hours of video playback, whereas the 14-inch model can deliver up to 21 hours. On the other hand, the Galaxy Book 5 360 boasts a 31-hour video playback capability with its 1080p AMOLED display. All models are equipped with modern connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.

Configuration Options

Users can customize their devices with either Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 Evo processors and opt for 16GB or 32GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, accommodating various user needs and preferences.

Samsung’s latest updates to the Galaxy Book series underscore its focus on performance enhancements and cutting-edge technology. By incorporating the Arrow Lake processors and sophisticated AI tools, Samsung aims to cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

