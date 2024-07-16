Bharti Airtel Foundation Launches ‘Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program’

The Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, celebrates its 25th anniversary with the introduction of the ‘Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program’. This merit-cum-means based Scholarship Program is set to support 4000 students annually with an outlay of ₹ 100+ crore, focusing on girl students pursuing Technology-based Engineering UG and integrated programs in the top 50 NIRF (Engineering) colleges, including IITs.

Fully Funded Scholarships for Students

The Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program will cover 100% of college fees and provide laptops to all Bharti Scholars. The scholarship aims to benefit students with an annual family income not exceeding ₹ 8.5 lakhs. Initially, 250 students will receive support, marking the 25th anniversary of the Bharti Airtel Foundation. The program plans to expand to reach 4000 scholars at its peak.

Focus on Top NIRF (Engineering) Colleges

The scholarship targets students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) and integrated tech courses at the top 50 NIRF (Engineering) colleges. It covers fields such as Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics).

Empowering Disadvantaged Students

The Bharti Airtel Scholarship seeks to eliminate financial barriers for meritorious students, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds. Alongside covering tuition fees, the scholarship also includes hostel and mess fees for eligible students. The initiative aims to encourage Bharti Scholars to support other students once they graduate and secure employment.

Transformative Impact on Education

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chairman of Bharti Airtel Foundation, stated, “As we reflect on the last 25 years, the Bharti Airtel Foundation is proud to have impacted over 6 million lives through our educational initiatives. With the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, we expand our commitment to empower students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, particularly girls, to achieve academic excellence and pursue their dreams. Education is the cornerstone of societal progress and economic empowerment. Our goal is to strengthen these principles in Indian academia, nurturing professionals equipped to handle the evolving technological landscape.”

For more details about the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, visit the website: Bharti Foundation