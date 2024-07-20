Blaupunkt Offers Exclusive Discounts on Select TV Models for Amazon Prime Day

Blaupunkt, a renowned electronics brand, is offering exclusive discounts on various TV models during Amazon Prime Day, from July 20th to 21st. This limited-time offer provides a great opportunity for customers to upgrade their home entertainment systems with high-quality Blaupunkt TVs at significantly reduced prices.

Discounted Blaupunkt TV Models:

Blaupunkt is offering exclusive discounts on select TV models for Amazon Prime Day, from July 20th to 21st. This is a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment with models like the 40CSG7112 for ₹15,799, the 43CSG7105 for ₹17,499, the 43QD7050 for ₹22,499, the 50CSGT7022 for ₹26,999, the 50QD7010 for ₹29,999, the 55CSGT7023 for ₹29,999, the 55QD7020 for ₹33,999, the 65QD7030 for ₹47,999 or the 75QD7040 for ₹89,999.

Blaupunkt’s Commitment to Quality and Affordability:

