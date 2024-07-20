Oppo Hints at ‘K’ Series Smartphone Launch in India

Oppo teases the launch of a new 'K' series smartphone in India, possibly the Oppo K12x. Expected specs, features, and potential price point revealed.

Oppo, following the recent release of its Reno 12 Pro 5G in India, appears to be gearing up for another smartphone launch in the country. A new teaser on Flipkart suggests that the company may soon introduce a new device from its ‘K’ series, potentially the Oppo K12x.

Oppo K12x: Expected Specifications

The Oppo K12x was originally unveiled in China in March 2024, providing some insight into its potential specifications for the Indian market. The device is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, an octa-core processor, and offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the K12x is likely to include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, along with a 16MP front-facing camera. A 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging is anticipated to power the device.

Other expected features of the Oppo K12x include stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C 2.0 port, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K12x: Expected Price in India

The Oppo K12x is estimated to be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 23,000 in India. Introductory offers may be available initially, potentially reducing the price by Rs. 1,000 or Rs. 2,000.