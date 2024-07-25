Boult CruiseCam X3 Review: Taking Road Safety to the Next Level

Experience the Boult CruiseCam X3, a robust and reliable dashcam designed for Indian roads. Discover its advanced features, impressive camera quality, and user-friendly interface in this in-depth review.

Embarking on a journey with the newly launched Boult CruiseCam X3 has been nothing short of a revelation in my driving experience. Known for their innovative electronics, Boult has indeed upped the ante with the CruiseCam X3, a dashcam tailored for the unpredictable Indian roads. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of my hands-on experience with this device.

Design and Build

Unboxing the Boult CruiseCam X3, I was immediately struck by its sleek look and sturdy feel. This dashcam isn’t just another gadget; it feels like Boult has designed it specifically for Indian roads, built to endure the kind of weather we see here. The premium casing and straightforward setup were a pleasant surprise – within minutes, it was up and running in my car.

Camera Quality

The CruiseCam X3’s front and rear cameras are truly impressive. The front captures footage in sharp 2K resolution, while the rear records in clear 1080p HD. Having both cameras means I’m covered on all sides, with every detail on the road captured clearly. Whether it’s an unexpected stop or a tight corner, the CruiseCam X3 records everything with incredible accuracy.

Functionality

The CruiseCam X3’s 3.7-inch HD touchscreen makes using it a breeze. It’s bright and clear, and I can easily manage my recordings or change settings. The 145-degree ultra-wide view is a game-changer, virtually eliminating blind spots. This not only makes parking easier but also gives me greater peace of mind while driving.

But what really stands out is the G-sensor. It’s like having an extra layer of protection. If I’m in an accident, it automatically records the event. This footage could be crucial for insurance claims or any legal issues, so it’s a feature I truly value.

Performance in Different Conditions

I wanted to see how the CruiseCam X3 held up in different conditions, and it didn’t disappoint. Daytime footage is incredibly clear, with vibrant colors and sharp details. Even at night, the camera adjusts well to low light, ensuring the footage is usable and clear.

During a recent road trip, we got caught in a downpour, which was a great opportunity to test it further. I was impressed by how the CruiseCam X3 handled the rain, maintaining clear visibility throughout the storm.

Reliability and Battery Life

was intrigued to find that the CruiseCam X3 uses a supercapacitor instead of a regular battery. This isn’t just a gimmick; it means the dashcam should last longer and perform better in our extreme Indian temperatures. Considering how hot our summers get, this is a big plus in my book.

Experience

Setting up the CruiseCam X3 was a breeze. It took just a few minutes to mount it on the dashboard and tweak the settings, thanks to the intuitive interface. The touchscreen is really responsive, which is great for making quick adjustments while I’m driving.

The Boult Cruise App is just as easy to use. I can manage my recordings, and it also keeps the firmware updated, which is a bonus. The app even gives me some helpful driving insights, which is a nice touch.

Pros and Cons of the Boult CruiseCam X3

Pros:

Robust Design and Build: The CruiseCam X3’s sleek design and sturdy build are ideal for the challenging Indian climate and road conditions. The premium casing ensures durability, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Exceptional Camera Quality: With front and rear cameras capturing in 2K and 1080p HD respectively, the device ensures comprehensive coverage of road incidents. The high-resolution footage is crucial for clarity in recordings, especially in the event of accidents.

Advanced Functionality: The 3.7-inch HD touchscreen enhances the usability of the dashcam, making it easy to manage settings and recordings. The 145-degree ultra-wide view significantly reduces blind spots, enhancing driving safety.

G-sensor for Added Security: The integrated G-sensor automatically records in the event of sudden impacts, providing crucial footage for insurance claims and legal matters, thus offering an extra layer of security.

Cons:

Price Point: While the dashcam is priced competitively at ₹5999, it may still be considered a significant investment for some users, especially those new to using dashcams.

Dependency on External App: The functionality and firmware updates rely heavily on the Boult Cruise App, which might be a drawback for users with limited access to consistent internet or those less tech-savvy.

Conclusion

After extensive use, it is clear that the Boult CruiseCam X3 is a stellar addition to any vehicle, particularly for those navigating the dynamic and often challenging Indian roads. It offers a perfect blend of sophisticated technology, high-end performance, and reliability. For anyone looking to enhance their driving safety and document their journeys, the CruiseCam X3 is an investment worth considering.

Priced at ₹5,999, available through Flipkart, Amazon, and Boult’s own website, this dashcam presents great value, combining high-quality features with an affordable price point, making it accessible to a wide range of drivers. In conclusion, the Boult CruiseCam X3 not only meets but exceeds expectations, setting a new standard for what a dashcam should be.

Best Buy Link!

Boult CruiseCam X3 FAQ

Q: How does the CruiseCam X3 perform in low-light conditions?

A: The CruiseCam X3 adjusts well to low-light conditions, ensuring that the footage is usable and clear, even at night.

Q: Is the CruiseCam X3 waterproof? A: While the CruiseCam X3 is built to withstand harsh weather conditions, it is not fully waterproof. It can handle rain and splashes but should not be submerged in water.

Q: Does the CruiseCam X3 come with a memory card? A: No, the CruiseCam X3 does not come with a memory card. You will need to purchase a microSD card separately to store recordings.

Q: Can I use the CruiseCam X3 without the mobile app? A: Yes, you can use the CruiseCam X3 without the mobile app, but some features, such as firmware updates and driving insights, require the app.