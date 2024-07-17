Portronics Vayu 3.0: A Portable Tyre Inflator for Roadside Emergencies

Portronics, a leading Indian gadget brand, has introduced the Vayu 3.0, a versatile portable tyre inflator designed for two and four-wheelers. This compact and user-friendly device can inflate a variety of objects, including car, motorcycle, and bicycle tyres, as well as sports balls, up to a pressure of 150 PSI. Its built-in 4000mAh rechargeable battery makes it a valuable asset in emergencies when a petrol pump isn’t accessible.

Effortless Inflation for All

The Vayu 3.0 simplifies the process of tyre inflation, even for those without technical expertise. Its cordless design and intuitive interface make it easy to use, while the LED display provides clear readings of the automatic pressure detection feature. Users can set desired pressure levels, and the built-in air compressor automatically stops once the target pressure is reached. Preset modes for car, bike, bicycle, and ball further streamline the inflation process.

Portable Powerhouse with Practical Features

This portable device comes equipped with various nozzles for wider compatibility, including a Presta Valve adapter. Its powerful motor can inflate a tyre in under 10 minutes, and the battery can refill all four car tyres on a single charge. Additionally, the Vayu 3.0 features a bright LED flashlight, which proves helpful in low-light situations or during nighttime emergencies. Recharging the device is simple via its standard USB Type-C port.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Vayu 3.0 is available for an introductory price of INR 2099 on the company’s official website and comes with a 12-month warranty. It can also be purchased from major online and offline retailers like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.