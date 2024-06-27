Lexar Unveils New Professional GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card for High-Performance Needs

Lexar has announced the release of its latest flash memory product, the Lexar Professional GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card, targeting drone operators, action camera enthusiasts, and gamers who demand high-speed data handling capabilities.

The newly introduced microSDXC card by Lexar offers an advanced solution for storing and transferring large volumes of data efficiently. With read speeds reaching up to 280MB/s, the card enables swift file transfers and quicker game loading times. Its write speeds peak at 180MB/s and it boasts a V60 speed rating, facilitating uninterrupted capture of Full-HD and 4K UHD video, essential for both professional photographers and avid hobbyists.

Designed to withstand harsh conditions, the Lexar Professional GOLD microSDXC UHS-II Card is waterproof and resistant to extreme temperatures, which ensures dependable performance and durability in diverse operating environments. This robustness makes the card an optimal choice for professionals who often work in challenging outdoor conditions.

Quick Specifications:

Capacity Options: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB Interface: UHS-II

UHS-II Speed Rating: V60

V60 Operating Temperatures: -25°C to 85°C

-25°C to 85°C Storage Temperatures: -40°C to 85°C

-40°C to 85°C Warranty: 10-year limited

This new offering from Lexar is now available for purchase across various retail and online stores in India. The pricing for the cards starts at INR 3,000 for the 128GB model and INR 5,500 for the 256GB model.

Lexar ensures the reliability and performance of their products through extensive testing in their Quality Labs, which assesses compatibility, quality, and functionality across a range of devices and conditions.