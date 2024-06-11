Boult’s Father’s Day Gifts: Perfect Picks for Every Dad

Celebrate this Father’s Day with thoughtful gifts from Boult that show your appreciation and love. Boult offers a variety of products that cater to different interests, ensuring there’s something for every dad.

Key Highlights:

Boult BassBox X180: Powerful soundbar with a subwoofer for an immersive audio experience.

Boult Sterling Pro Smartwatch: Fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and customizable watch faces.

Boult Z40 Ultra: True wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and long battery life.

Boult BassBox X180

Treat your sports-loving dad to the Boult Audio BassBox X180. This soundbar features a powerful subwoofer and delivers a peak output power of 180 watts, transforming his TV viewing into a cinematic experience.

Key Features:

180 Watt Peak Output: Powerful sound for movies, music, and gaming.

Powerful sound for movies, music, and gaming. Wired Subwoofer: Enhances bass response for a richer audio experience.

Enhances bass response for a richer audio experience. Dedicated DSP (Digital Signal Processor): Optimizes sound quality for clarity and precision.

Optimizes sound quality for clarity and precision. 2.1 Channel Surround Sound: Creates a spatial audio environment for immersive listening.

Creates a spatial audio environment for immersive listening. EQ Modes: Three modes (Music, Movie, News) to tailor the sound based on content.

Three modes (Music, Movie, News) to tailor the sound based on content. Multiple Connectivity Options: Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI (ARC).

Price: ₹6,999

Boult Sterling Pro Smartwatch

Surprise your dad with the Boult Sterling Pro Smartwatch, designed for the active father. This smartwatch includes fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and customizable watch faces, helping him stay connected and healthy.

Key Features:

1.43-inch AMOLED HD Screen: High-resolution display for a stylish look and quality viewing.

High-resolution display for a stylish look and quality viewing. BT Calling: Built-in speaker and mic for seamless calls.

Built-in speaker and mic for seamless calls. Health Monitoring: Tracks SpO2, blood pressure, heart rate, sleep, and more.

Tracks SpO2, blood pressure, heart rate, sleep, and more. 100+ Sports Modes: Various sports modes to suit all fitness activities.

Various sports modes to suit all fitness activities. 150+ Cloud-based Watch Faces: Customize the watch’s appearance.

Price: ₹1,799

Boult Z40 Ultra

Enhance your dad’s listening experience with the Z40 Ultra True Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds offer comfort and excellent sound quality, ideal for dads on the go or those who enjoy high-quality audio without wires.

Key Features:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Up to 32dB to block out unwanted noise.

Up to 32dB to block out unwanted noise. Battery Life: Up to 100 hours total playback time.

Up to 100 hours total playback time. Connectivity: Dual Device Connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 for easy pairing.

Dual Device Connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 for easy pairing. Sound Quality: Three EQ modes—HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost—powered by BoomX™ Technology drivers.

Three EQ modes—HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost—powered by BoomX™ Technology drivers. Additional Features: Water-resistant (IPX5), Gaming Mode with 45ms ultra-low latency, voice assistant compatibility.

Price: ₹1,799

Celebrate Your Dad

Boult’s products offer a variety of thoughtful gifts that cater to different interests. Celebrate your dad by giving him high-quality sound and smart design, making this Father’s Day memorable.