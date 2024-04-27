BOULT Enters Home Audio Market with New Soundbars

Explore BOULT's entry into the home audio market with the launch of their innovative soundbars, designed for superior sound in any home setting.

BOULT, a prominent player in the wearable tech industry in India, today announced its foray into the smart home audio sector with the launch of its BassBox SoundBars. The new products mark the brand’s expansion into home audio solutions, offering an advanced audio experience for various home environments.

Key Highlights:

BOULT introduces two new soundbars: BassBox X120 and X180.

Products feature advanced sound technology with multiple connectivity options.

Available for purchase on BOULT’s official website and Flipkart, starting at INR 4,999.

Soundbars Designed for Every Home

The BassBox X120 is designed for smaller spaces, equipped with two sound drivers and a 120 RMS audio output. For larger rooms, the BassBox X180 features four sound drivers and a 180 RMS audio output, ensuring a richer sound. Both models include a wired subwoofer for deep bass and come with three EQ modes—Movie, Music, and News—to customize the audio based on user preference.

Technology and Design

Each soundbar incorporates Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology, which converts analog sound signals into digital, enhances them, and then reconverts them to analog. This process improves the sound quality dramatically, providing a more immersive listening experience. Additionally, the soundbars are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI connectivity, making them compatible with a wide range of devices.

Industry Perspectives

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT, expressed his enthusiasm about the new launch, “With the introduction of BassBox, we are excited to enter the smart home audio market. This step is crucial as we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers and strive for excellence in home audio experiences.”

Pricing and Availability

The BassBox X120 is available at a launch price of INR 4,999, while the BassBox X180 is priced at INR 5,999. Both models can be purchased exclusively on BOULT’s official website and Flipkart.