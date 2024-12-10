Poco M7 Pro Launching on December 17th: Specs, Features, and More

Poco M7 Pro launching on December 17th with a 6.67-inch FHD+ GOLED display, 50MP camera, and dual stereo speakers. Learn more about its specs and features here!

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, is gearing up to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Poco M7 Pro, on December 17th. This new device promises significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Poco M6 Pro, in terms of specifications, features, and overall performance. Flipkart has already revealed key details about the Poco M7 Pro via a dedicated microsite, giving us a glimpse of what to expect. The Poco C75 5G will also be launched alongside the M7 Pro, further expanding Poco’s presence in the budget smartphone market.

Display and Design

The Poco M7 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ GOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and responsiveness. The display boasts an impressive peak brightness of up to 2100 nits, making it easily viewable even in bright sunlight. Additional features include HDR10+ support, TUV triple certification, SGS eye care protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced durability.

In terms of design, the Poco M7 Pro features a stylish dual-tone purple color variant with a square-shaped camera island housing two camera sensors and an LED flashlight.

Camera and Audio

The Poco M7 Pro boasts a dual camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with both OIS and EIS for stable and clear images. On the front, a 20MP selfie camera promises high-quality self-portraits.

Audio capabilities are also a highlight, with the M7 Pro offering 300 percent Super Volume with Volume Boost mode, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Performance

Details about the Poco M7 Pro’s processor and battery capacity are still under wraps. We will have to wait for the official launch to get confirmation on these key performance aspects.