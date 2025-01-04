iPhone 16 Plus Now Available for Only Rs 39,750 – Here’s How to Avail This Offer

04/01/2025
Swayam Malhotra
iPhone 16 Plus Now Available for Only Rs 39,750
Grab the iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 39,750 with special New Year discounts. Learn how to avail this incredible offer now!

As we step into 2025, exciting offers on the latest smartphones are cropping up, presenting ideal opportunities for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gadgets. The iPhone 16 Plus, part of the newly launched iPhone 16 series, is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it an attractive buy this season. While previous models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 have seen price reductions, the spotlight is on the iPhone 16 Plus, which you can own for less than Rs 40,000.

Unprecedented Offers on Flipkart

Flipkart is rolling out exceptional deals to mark the New Year. The iPhone 16 Plus originally listed at Rs 89,900, now sees a 5% discount, dropping its price to Rs 84,900. Additional savings are possible through an instant discount of Rs 4,000 offered when payments are made using Kotak Bank or SBI credit cards, further reducing the price to Rs 80,900.

Maximize Savings with Exchange Deals

A substantial exchange bonus is another highlight. Flipkart provides an exchange value of Rs 41,150 for your old smartphone, which could let you purchase the iPhone 16 Plus for an astounding Rs 39,750 if you combine all these offers effectively.

Premium Features of iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 Plus is designed to impress, featuring a robust aluminum frame and a sleek glass back panel. It’s equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and Ceramic Shield glass for enhanced durability. With an IP68 rating, it ensures resistance against water and dust.

Powered by the Apple A18 Bionic chipset, the phone promises seamless performance. Storage options peak at 512GB, complemented by up to 8GB RAM. The device is not just about performance but also excels in photography with its 48+12 megapixel dual rear camera setup, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

