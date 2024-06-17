Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC: Release Date, Platforms, and What to Expect

The highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has officially launched today, June 21, 2024, immersing players in a brand new adventure within the Lands Between. FromSoftware, the acclaimed developer behind Elden Ring, has crafted their largest expansion to date, promising a wealth of fresh content and captivating mysteries to unravel.

Delving into the Land of Shadow

Shadow of the Erdtree transports players to a previously unexplored region known as the Land of Shadow. This enigmatic realm, shrouded in mystery, offers a stark contrast to the familiar landscapes of the base game. Prepare to venture into perilous dungeons, encounter formidable adversaries, and discover uncharted territories brimming with secrets.

A Myriad of New Features

The DLC introduces a plethora of new elements to enrich the Elden Ring experience. Players can look forward to an arsenal of new weapons, equipment, and weapon skills to master, expanding their combat options and strategies. Additionally, the expansion introduces fresh magic spells, offering even more versatility in gameplay.

Challenging Encounters and Expanded Lore

Shadow of the Erdtree wouldn’t be complete without a host of new enemies and boss encounters to test your skills. Prepare to face off against formidable foes that will push your combat abilities to the limit. Furthermore, the DLC delves deeper into the lore of Elden Ring, unveiling hidden truths and expanding the narrative of the game’s world.

Platform Availability

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is available on all platforms where the base game Elden Ring is playable, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

How to Access the DLC

To embark on this new adventure, players must have completed specific milestones within the base game. It is recommended to have defeated both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood, before venturing into the Land of Shadow.

Preparing for the Challenge

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is expected to provide a significant challenge, similar in difficulty to the late-game areas of the base game. Players are advised to prepare accordingly, ensuring their character is well-equipped and their skills are honed for the trials that await.

An Epic Expansion Awaits

With its expansive new region, wealth of fresh content, and captivating mysteries, Shadow of the Erdtree promises to be an epic addition to the Elden Ring universe. Whether you’re a seasoned Tarnished or a newcomer to the Lands Between, this DLC offers a thrilling new chapter in your Elden Ring journey.