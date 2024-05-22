Elden Ring’s New Trailer Hints at Dark Past and Mysterious Expansion Story

The latest Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer reveals a new region, the Land of Shadow, and teases a forgotten conflict. Miquella's journey and the enigmatic Messmer's flame are key elements in this upcoming DLC.

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, “Shadow of the Erdtree,” has sent ripples of excitement through the game’s dedicated fanbase. The trailer, released on May 21, 2024, offers tantalizing glimpses into the upcoming expansion’s story and lore, leaving players with plenty to speculate about.

The Land of Shadow

The trailer introduces players to a mysterious new region, known as the Land of Shadow. This desolate landscape, shrouded in darkness and seemingly untouched by the Erdtree’s grace, is described as the place where Queen Marika first set foot. The trailer hints at a forgotten conflict that ravaged this land, leaving it scarred by “Messmer’s flame.”

Miquella’s Journey

The trailer also delves into the enigmatic figure of Miquella, a demigod and sibling to Malenia the Blade of Miquella. It appears that Miquella embarked on a pilgrimage to the Land of Shadow, forsaking his divine lineage and golden attributes in the process. The reason for this drastic decision remains shrouded in mystery, but the trailer suggests that Miquella sought to escape his fate and find solace in this shadowed realm.

Messmer’s Flame and the Unseen War

One of the most intriguing elements of the trailer is the revelation of a previously unknown conflict. The trailer speaks of a “war unseen,” one that could never be put to song, a purge without grace or honor, and the “tyranny of Messmer’s flame.” This suggests a brutal and cataclysmic event that has been erased from the annals of history. The identity of Messmer and the nature of their flame remain unclear, but their impact on the Land of Shadow is evident.

What Lies Ahead for the Tarnished?

The trailer concludes with a call to action, urging the Tarnished to venture into the Land of Shadow and uncover its secrets. Players can expect to encounter new challenges, uncover hidden truths, and perhaps even forge their own destiny in this uncharted territory.

Fan Speculation and Theories

The trailer’s cryptic nature has sparked a flurry of speculation and theories among Elden Ring fans. Some speculate that Messmer is a previously unknown demigod, while others believe they may be an entirely new entity. The nature of the “unseen war” is also a hot topic of discussion, with some theorizing that it may be connected to the shattering of the Elden Ring itself.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC promises to be a significant addition to the Elden Ring universe, expanding upon the game’s rich lore and offering players a new and challenging adventure. With its enigmatic storyline and intriguing new characters, this expansion is sure to captivate players and keep them guessing until its release.